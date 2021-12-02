Revolution Foods Appoints Dominic Engels as Chief Executive Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , today announced that Dominic Engels has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Engels will assume day-to-day leadership of the company as CEO, following over 15 years of leadership by Founder Kristin Groos Richmond, who will continue in her role as Chairwoman of the Board. To date, Revolution Foods produces and distributes over 2 million healthy meals every week to children and families in underserved communities across the US.

"It has been a tremendous honor to build and lead Revolution Foods since co-founding the company in 2006 and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished to serve over 500 million meals to communities around the nation," said Groos Richmond. "In anticipation of even more exciting and high-impact opportunities ahead of us, I am thrilled to welcome Dominic as CEO to build on the company's momentum. After an extensive nationwide search, the Board, team, and I felt confident that Dominic truly embodies our core values while also bringing an impressive depth of experience to the table."

Engels is a seasoned leader with over 25-years of successfully leading and growing innovative, operationally intensive, passion-branded companies. With a resume that includes executive leadership roles as CEO of Stone Brewing, President of POM Wonderful, and foundational experience at McKinsey & Company, Engels' skills and experience are a natural fit for Revolution Foods, a nationwide producer of healthy, high-quality school and community meals.

"I know that I speak for everyone at Revolution Foods in thanking Kristin for her leadership and tireless dedication founding and scaling the company to ensure equitable access to healthy meals across the country," said Engels. "I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the organization. We have an exceptionally talented team at Revolution Foods, and I am passionate about driving our ongoing commitment to operational excellence while continuing to innovate our meals for districts and schools nationwide and deepen our impact on the lives of food insecure adults and seniors, ensuring everyone has access to healthy food."

As Engels comes on board, Revolution Foods will continue its focus on designing, curating, and producing high-quality and nutritious meals for K-12 schools from its eight culinary centers. The company will also continue to expand its footprint into new channels, including adult and family meals, senior meals, and medically tailored meals.

"Dominic came to Revolution Foods highly recommended for his balanced leadership approach that combines strong commercial and brand focus alongside outstanding operational excellence," said Kerstin Dittmar, Managing Partner of L2 Point, and Board member and investor at Revolution Foods who was on the Search Committee. "The Board felt that his approachable leadership style and extensive experience in large, mission-driven food and beverage companies made him an ideal fit to lead the next chapter of growth for the company."

Revolution Foods has consistently been named one of the fastest growing inner city job creators in the US, in addition to being a member of the prestigious Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) Top 100 Companies. Additionally, this year the organization was recognized as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies 2021". For more information about Revolution Foods, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is a public benefit corporation committed to transforming citywide wellness and making healthy, chef-crafted, culturally relevant meals accessible to all. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since then, the company has designed, produced and delivered over 500 million meals to various sites across 23 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, senior programs, and afterschool youth programs. Committed to combating food insecurity, Revolution Foods remains a certified B Corporation — recognized by B Lab with the COVID-19 Impact Award — aiming to drive systems change and a brighter future for our nation. For more information, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

Contact: Alyssa Miller, [email protected]



SOURCE Revolution Foods