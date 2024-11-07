Revolutionary AI-Powered At-Home Strength Machine, amp, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., proudly announces its appointment as the public relations agency of record for amp, a revolutionary at-home AI-powered fitness machine. Founded by billionaire Shalom Meckenzie, amp was born out of a vision to redefine strength training for a new era of fitness. The smart strength machine utilizes data analytics and AI to deliver a workout experience as unique as its users—one that inspires, challenges, and entertains across all fitness levels.

Revolutionary AI-Powered At-Home Strength Machine, amp

"As amp enters the market, we're eager to apply our strategic storytelling expertise and deep understanding of technology and fitness to introduce this innovative brand to a wider audience," said Lori Ruggiero, Managing Partner and Executive Vice President of Corporate & Technology at 5WPR. "We're honored to support Shalom Meckenzie's vision and commitment to helping launch a new era of strength training."

5WPR will oversee media relations, awards, and event support for amp, with the aim of elevating its market presence, emphasizing its uniqueness among the competition, and assuring the target audience that it is the top choice among fitness enthusiasts. The campaign will emphasize amp's innovative and customizable strength training features, its ability to provide real-time health and performance insights, and highlight the sophisticated and minimalist design for any type of home.

"amp is here to revolutionize strength training—making it smarter, more powerful, and adaptable to any lifestyle," said Shalom Meckenzie, Founder of amp. "We're thrilled to work with 5WPR to bring my vision to life and give more people access to experience the future of fitness—leading to better, healthier lives."

5WPR kicked off the partnership by supporting amp's presale launch in October, offering this game-changing machine at a competitive price of $1,795. The presale allows users to reserve amp with an initial payment of $99, bringing the future of strength training one step closer.

About amp

amp is a state-of-the-art, AI-powered fitness machine reimagining home-based strength training. Founded by billionaire entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie, a key shareholder in DraftKings, amp brings advanced digital integration to every workout. With personalized coaching, gamified sessions, and intelligent resistance adjustments, amp adapts to all fitness levels. The machine combines cutting-edge tracking with a comprehensive training platform, offering tailored programs that target every muscle group. Backed by top experts from leading companies and athletic programs, amp is set to redefine fitness by delivering functional, adaptable, and powerful results at home. Learn more at ampfit.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations