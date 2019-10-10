Revolutionary Plant-Based Yogurt Brand Hälsa Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

Hälsa sets a new standard for the plant-based milk category by eliminating all food additives and chemicals from the manufacturing process and recipe. The first plant-based yogurt that doesn't use enzymes or chemicals to alter the grain during the process, Hälsa products are free of all artificial and processed ingredients that can compromise gut health like gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar.

Joining the brand's signature drinkable Oatgurt™ portfolio, Hälsa recently launched new Organic Oatmilk Yogurt Cups available in four great flavors: Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry and Mango.

"The team at Hälsa has invented a product so superior to their competitors that they already have the upper hand when it comes to getting the media's attention," said 5W Public Relations CEO and Founder Ronn Torossian. "There's no doubt in my mind that 5W's expertise in the food and beverage space, combined with Hälsa's mission and high-quality product, will result in increased consumer awareness and sales."

"The only way to get consumers to eat more plant-based foods—and help us save the planet's resources—is to make better products: more delicious, nutritious and completely free of additives. Hälsa is the first unprocessed oat yogurt, 100% clean and organic, and that doesn't have that chemical taste," said company Co-Founder and President Helena Lumme.

"Hälsa's 100% clean message is great news for US consumers. We shopped for a PR agency for several months and were impressed on 5W's knowledge of the food and beverage space and their willingness to roll up their sleeves and get to work right away. We are excited to have 5W support the launch of the first naturally nourishing plant-based yogurt," said company CEO Mika Manninen.

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

About Hälsa Foods

Hälsa is the first unprocessed plant-based yogurt made from organic whole grain oats. Hälsa's mission is to free food of all harmful chemicals, one product at a time. While most dairy alternatives are made in an enzymatic process that converts starch to sugar (glucose), Hälsa has cracked the code and created a better, healthier way: a simple process that keeps intact all the beneficial nutrients of whole grain oats. Nothing is removed and nothing artificial is added. Hälsa drinkable oat yogurts are sold at Wegmans and select New York metro area stores as well as ShopRite, online at Fresh Direct (along with the new Hälsa Organic Oat Milk Yogurt cups) and at all three New York City airports through grab-and-go retailers and kiosks.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

