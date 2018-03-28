LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 500 Group (www.500group.com), an intellectual property investment and technology development company announced its additional $4 million-dollar investment in the Boxabl (www.Boxabl.com) project. Boxabl is a patented manufacturing technology that aims to revolutionize the housing markets by reducing construction costs by 40% and build times by 80%. More information can be found at: http://boxabl.com/whitepaper.pdf
Paolo Tiramani, 500 Group Founder, added:
"The additional monies will fund a working product and delivery demonstrator to showcase the patented technology as well as early development of the interactive software. It's a great way for interested parties to experience the technology first hand in an immersive and interactive way; it will be remarkable. This technical breakthrough can benefit people by significantly lowering home costs, as well as providing jobs in the State of Nevada and Las Vegas."
Contact:
Michele Abbate
1-530-500-0005
hello@boxabl.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-start-up-boxabl-receives-additional-4-million-in-development-capital-300620671.html
SOURCE Boxabl
Share this article