"The additional monies will fund a working product and delivery demonstrator to showcase the patented technology as well as early development of the interactive software. It's a great way for interested parties to experience the technology first hand in an immersive and interactive way; it will be remarkable. This technical breakthrough can benefit people by significantly lowering home costs, as well as providing jobs in the State of Nevada and Las Vegas."

Contact:

Michele Abbate

1-530-500-0005

hello@boxabl.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionary-start-up-boxabl-receives-additional-4-million-in-development-capital-300620671.html

SOURCE Boxabl

Related Links

http://boxabl.com

