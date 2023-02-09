Revolutionary Surgical Center Comes to Littleton

Mineral Medical Center to House New Arapahoe County Hub for Outpatient Care

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral Medical Center, the multi-tenant medical building located at 1501 W. Mineral Avenue in Littleton, is proud to announce the addition of Mineral Surgery Center, LLC. The new ambulatory surgery center will become the region's newest state-licensed, AAAHC accredited, Medicare-approved ambulatory surgical center.

Mineral Medical Center will house the region’s newest state-licensed, AAAHC accredited, Medicare-approved ambulatory surgical center, Mineral Surgery Center. The fully equipped operating rooms can handle a wide range of surgical cases with local, monitored, and general anesthesia.

"By combining state-of-the-art building enhancements with our surgical center's industry-leading technology, this facility will transform outpatient medical care for Arapahoe County," said Karen Repine, M.D., Mineral Surgery Center partner. "The demand for outpatient medical services is at an all-time high and this new center brings the region easy access to highly specialized medical treatment."

The surgery center will consist of fully equipped operating rooms and can handle a wide range of surgical cases with local, monitored, and general anesthesia. A full range of ophthalmic outpatient surgical procedures, including cataract surgery with intraocular lens implants, glaucoma surgery, various laser eye surgeries, cornea transplant surgery, and other cornea and ophthalmic procedures.

The Center will also offer a wide range of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures for both medical and cosmetic purposes. Specific procedures will include blepharoplasty, ptosis repair, brow lifts, face and neck lifts, rhinoplasty, septoplasty, otoplasty, and a variety of other procedures of the face, head, and neck.

Acquired in 2019, Mineral Medical Center is Broe Real Estate Group's latest MOB repositioning project, totaling nearly $300MM of successful medical conversions. Construction of the new surgical center is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2023 and conclude by fourth quarter 2023.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com .

