Revolutionizing Capital Markets: Templum Named Capital Markets Infrastructure Provider of the Year

News provided by

Templum Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 09:16 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), the operating system for private markets and alternative assets, announced today that it has been recognized by PAN Finance as the Best Capital Markets Infrastructure Provider. These awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies and services to deliver high-value disruptive solutions in North America.

Continue Reading

The private market has historically been plagued by a lack of access to alternative investments. Manual processes and fragmented infrastructure have resulted in a disjointed investor experience and a lack of asset distribution and access. Private markets desperately need an enterprise-grade network that is digitally streamlined to enable widespread alternative asset distribution to investors. This problem has been uniquely solved by Templum.

"Templum has reimagined and truly transformed the infrastructure for private markets," said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. "We leverage our innovative digital and scalable patent-pending technologies to significantly reduce costs and time by creating operational efficiencies for investment managers, advisors, and investors. In doing so, we have established a robust ecosystem and infrastructure that simplifies access, investing and trading."

"Templum has set a gold standard. The company's dedication to driving innovation in capital markets is truly commendable, and we are proud to recognize the exceptional contributions with this well-deserved award," said PAN Finance head of research Olu Arowoshola. "At PAN Finance, we spotlight leading examples of best practices across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, these awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society – all which Templum exemplifies."

About Templum

Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading and alternative data. Templum's combined solution improves liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. Templum Markets LLC. a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About PAN Finance

Each quarter PAN Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

SOURCE Templum Inc.

Also from this source

Templum Powers Masterworks' Secondary Market, Providing Investors Access to Multimillion-Dollar Works of Art

Templum & Sydecar Partner to Accelerate Private Market Growth through Frictionless Capital Raising and Secondary Trading

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.