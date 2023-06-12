REVOLUTIONIZING CARDIOLOGY: AI-BASED TECHNOLOGY OFFERS ACCURATE ANALYSIS OF CARDIAC DISEASE

News provided by

JMIR Publications

12 Jun, 2023, 11:36 ET

New research shows AI-based automated quantitative coronary angiography (AI-QCA) holds promise for accurate analysis of heart disease

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in JMIR Cardio reveals the remarkable potential of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in analyzing coronary angiography, a common diagnostic procedure for coronary artery disease. Led by Dr. In Tae Moon, the study conducted at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital in Korea showcases the power of AI-based quantitative coronary angiography (AI-QCA) in enhancing clinical decision-making.

The study compared AI-QCA to intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), to validate its performance. IVUS is a widely used imaging tool to assess coronary artery stenotic lesions. Simply put, these lesions can cause narrowing of the coronary arteries and restrict blood flow to the heart. The analysis included 54 significant lesions from 47 patients who underwent IVUS-guided coronary intervention. The researchers found that AI-QCA provided accurate and consistent measurements of coronary stenotic lesions, similar to IVUS, thus suggesting it could be safely used in clinical practice.

The AI-QCA analysis was performed using MPXA-2000 (Medipixel), a newly developed software which uses an algorithm intended to mimic the QCA process by human experts. AI-enabled QCA can automatically analyze 2D angiography images and thus guide physicians in determining optimal stent sizes. This technology thus has potential to improve patient outcomes and support clinical decision-making. "We believe that this novel tool could provide confidence to treating physicians and help in making optimal clinical decisions," emphasized Dr. Moon, the lead author of the study.

AI-QCA offers an innovative approach to analyze coronary angiography images, providing automated and real-time insights. This study marks an important step forward in the application of AI to improving cardiovascular care. While the study provides promising results, further research is required to fully explore the clinical utility and safety of AI-QCA.

For more information, read the full article titled "Accuracy of Artificial Intelligence-Based Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Compared to Intravascular Ultrasound: Retrospective Cohort Study" published in the open access journal JMIR Cardio.

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.

Media Contacts: Tom Bellis
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Phone: 416.583.2040

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™.  For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com."

SOURCE JMIR Publications

Also from this source

NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS SLEEP WEARABLES SHOW PROMISE IN IMPROVING SLEEP HEALTH AMONG MARGINALIZED POPULATIONS

NEW STUDY FINDS THAT FITTERFLY DIABETES DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS PROGRAM IMPROVES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS AND PROMOTES WEIGHT LOSS IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.