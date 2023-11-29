Revolutionizing Curb Appeal: James Hardie Unveils Inaugural Exterior Color of the Year

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The largest home siding company in North America announces Mountain Sage as the first-ever color of 2024 for housing exteriors

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, proudly announces the first-ever Color of the Year for exterior siding – Mountain Sage. This captivating green hue has been carefully selected based on input from industry experts, combined with data and insights uncovered from James Hardie's comprehensive Homeowners Survey1 and consumer trends intelligence provided by an independent research group.

The research and data revealed consumers are increasingly prioritizing their mental wellbeing, with 78% globally now viewing it as just as important as physical health. Similar to the popular plant-centric décor trend, green hues embody mood-boosting properties, promoting a sense of calm and wellbeing. Mountain Sage, as the Color of the Year from James Hardie, perfectly aligns with this shift in consciousness. This soothing and natural color illustrates a sense of tranquility and harmony that resonates with homeowners seeking to create a sanctuary for their living spaces. It seamlessly bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor environments, fostering a connection with nature that promotes mental serenity.

"We are thrilled to introduce James Hardie's inaugural Color of the Year selection, which was a meticulous process that involved deep data and insights collection from homeowners, consumer trends and input from a diverse panel of industry experts," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "Mountain Sage was the clear choice as it perfectly embodies the aesthetic qualities and timeless appeal that homeowners desire for their exteriors. We believe this color will inspire homeowners to reimagine their home's exterior and connect with nature in a whole new way."

James Hardie empowers homeowners and building professionals alike to achieve their dream home with premium quality solutions that enable endless possibilities for design and aesthetics. To see Mountain Sage come to life on your project, along with 700+ colors available across multiple collections and products, get the HOVER® Design Studio, James Hardie's visualizer app (JamesHardie.com/Design-Studio). Homeowners can incorporate Mountain Sage into new home construction or next exterior renovation projects, which is available in a range of Hardie® products, including:

  • Hardie® Plank Lap Siding
  • Hardie® Shingle Siding
  • Hardie® Panel Vertical Siding
  • Hardie® Trim Battens

Mountain Sage is one of the ColorPlus® Technology finishes from James Hardie, which provides greater resistance to fading, chipping and cracking, meaning less maintenance for homeowners. ColorPlus® Technology proprietary coatings are baked onto the board to create a vibrant, consistent finish that looks brighter and lasts longer with exceptional UV resistance and color retention.

For more information on James Hardie's Color of the Year, Mountain Sage, and to explore the full range of Hardie® products available in this beautiful color, please visit www.jameshardie.com.

  1. Source: The James Hardie Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. homeowners of single family or multi-family homes between October 4 and October 12, 2021.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.
James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

