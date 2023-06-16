Revolutionizing Energy: Sigenergy's AI-Powered Solutions Lead the Way

News provided by

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.

16 Jun, 2023, 10:14 ET

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, unveiled its company and strategy, placing a strong emphasis on AI-powered energy storage systems poised to revolutionize the energy industry.

Sigenergy, a fusion of SIGEN and Energy, represents its core values: Safe, Intelligent, Green, Efficient, and New. These values reflect the company's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and the development of cutting-edge product solutions prioritizing reliability, ease of use, and intelligent functionality.

Energy Industry Shifts Focus to Storage

The solar energy industry has witnessed significant growth and transition over the past two decades, with grid parity achieved in numerous countries. Sigenergy recognizes that the energy industry is experiencing a pivotal shift in focus.

"Conventional PV solutions without energy storage will gradually be overthrown," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "The true leaders of the energy industry will be those who effectively incorporate AI to empower and optimize energy systems."

Embracing AI for Industry Transformation

Artificial intelligence breakthroughs, including the remarkable potential unleashed by ChatGPT, present unprecedented opportunities for widespread applications across industries. The energy sector can undergo accelerated transformation by integrating AI to enhance efficiency and create customer value.

Driven by a highly experienced R&D team, Sigenergy leads as an energy innovator, delivering unrivaled uniqueness and uncompromising quality across design, engineering, hardware, and software. Powered by the robust End-Edge-Cloud architecture, the in-house software framework enables seamless system upscaling and drives AI advancements.

Strategic Alliances Fuel Growth

Recognizing the importance of reliable components for stable production, Sigenergy establishes partnerships across the value chain. Notably, collaborations with industry-leading companies, Infineon and Ampace, ensure the highest quality standards. Additionally, partnerships with TÜV Rheinland and TÜV SÜD enhance the safety and reliability of Sigenergy's products while supporting global expansion.

Sigenergy's extensive network of distributors and service providers spans EMEA, APAC, and North America, guaranteeing widespread availability of the products.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

SOURCE Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Sigenstor : redéfinir les solutions énergétiques tout-en-un

Sigenstor: Redefining All-in-One Energy Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.