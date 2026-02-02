Revolutionizing EV Battery Safety: Raythink Releases Groundbreaking White Paper on Full-Lifecycle Thermal Risk Management

YANTAI, China, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink") today announced the global release of its EV Lithium-ion Battery Safety White Paper, introducing a three-layer integrated thermal safety baseline. The system addresses key gaps in traditional lithium-ion battery safety monitoring and enables proactive, full-lifecycle management of EV battery thermal risks.

Three-Layer System for Proactive Safety

Raythink's thermal safety baseline consists of three complementary layers that work alongside existing safety and control systems:

Layer 1: Reliable thermal cameras for harsh environments, placed at production lines, storage facilities, and other critical areas.

Layer 2: The VIS3000 cloud platform centralizes thermal data, enabling safety teams to analyze trends, review incidents, and document compliance.

Layer 3: Thermal Vision integrates with existing safety systems like BMS, fire alarms, and DCS, creating a unified, traceable safety network.

Together, these layers form a scalable, integrated thermal safety baseline that enhances proactive risk detection across the lithium-ion battery lifecycle.

Key Advantages of Raythink's Thermal-Safety Baseline

Built on this foundation, the system provides multiple advantages. Its greatest strength lies in establishing a unified thermal safety baseline that spans the entire EV battery lifecycle.

Most monitoring solutions in practice remain fragmented: different stages rely on independent systems, making it difficult to maintain continuous, traceable safety oversight. In contrast, Raythink's approach can be applied across key environments, including production and assembly lines, testing laboratories, storage facilities, charging and energy storage sites, and hazardous waste handling and recycling.

The unified system consolidates thermal data from all environments onto a single platform, generating valuable data-driven insights and delivering multiple benefits, including quality inspection and process insights beyond lithium-ion battery safety.

Industry Value and ROI

As EV adoption accelerates under policies such as the EU's 2035 zero-emission targets, battery safety compliance is increasingly mandatory. Thermal Vision not only supports compliance with regulations such as the EU Battery Regulation and UNECE GTR No. 20, but also helps optimize production quality, prevent costly incidents, and reduce downtime, offering measurable long-term ROI.

With over 16 years of thermal imaging expertise, Raythink delivers industrial thermal monitoring solutions across diverse applications, serving leading manufacturers in the lithium-ion battery and new energy sectors. Download the white paper to explore how these capabilities support full-lifecycle EV lithium-ion battery safety.

