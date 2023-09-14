Revolutionizing Freshness: New Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints Deliver Unique Fizz Sensation

A Tingly Surprise in Every Mint

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of refreshment gets a delightful surprise as Ice Breakers brand introduces its newest mint – Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints. We've combined the classic flavor crystals Ice Breakers is known for with a new, effervescent, seltzer sensation that's sure to make your taste buds tingle.

This first-of-their-kind mint brings you fresh breath with a bubbly fizz delivering a completely new mint experience reminiscent of sipping a flavored seltzer water. New Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints bring a fusion of flavors, combining the tangy sweetness of raspberry with the zesty burst of lemon.

"'We've truly pushed the boundaries of refreshment with our Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints,' says Taylor Schwartz, senior associate manager, brand refreshment. 'This innovative product delivers a completely new sensorial experience that will redefine consumers' expectations of mints.'"

The Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints are available in 1.5 oz. pack at retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.ice-breakers.com.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese'sKit Kat®Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPopPirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

