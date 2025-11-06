The Hershey Company Delivers Holiday Magic with New Treats and Timeless Favorites

"From festive red, green, and silver Hershey'sKisses to fan favorite Holiday shapes, Hershey celebrates the traditions that make the season sweet," said Angie Stubbs, Senior Manager, Holiday at The Hershey Company. "Whether you're enjoying a timeless favorite or discovering a new treat, we're here to make your celebrations more memorable."

What new treats from Hershey are hitting the shelves this season?

NEW Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy

What it is: The new take on the iconic Hershey's Kisses is Snickerdoodle flavored white creme with crunchy cookie pieces and wrapped in seasonal foils.

NEW KIT KAT® Peppermint Stick

What it is: Crisp wafers coated in sweet peppermint-flavored creme with crunchy red candy pieces for a delicious seasonal flavor.

NEW Reese's Mini Trees

What it is: Bite-sized, mini tree-shaped treats that combine smooth milk chocolate with classic Reese's peanut butter.

NEW Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar

What it is: Classic Hershey's milk chocolate, wrapped in three unique designs featuring the Grinch, Max the Dog, and Cindy-Lou Who.

Will my favorite Hershey's Kisses holiday treats be available in stores again this season?

Yes! Hershey's Kisses are among our portfolio's top selling holiday treats and the perfect addition to holiday gatherings. Wrapped in festive red, green, and silver foils, Hershey's Kisses Holiday Candies have become a cherished part of family traditions across America. Hershey's Kisses fans can also indulge in a variety of beloved flavors like Hershey's Kisses Milk Candy Cane, Hershey's Kisses with Almond and Hershey's Kisses Hot Cocoa all season long.

What chocolate shapes are featured in the lineup this year?

Hershey knows the holidays wouldn't be complete without fan-favorite seasonal shapes like Reese's Trees. This year, Reese's Mini Trees, a new, bite-sized variety joins the Reese's family. In addition, KIT KAT® Santas, a fan-favorite from Holiday 2024, returns to bring joy and nostalgia to shape-lovers everywhere and remind people why these treats are essential for all holiday celebrations.

How can I make a holiday gift extra sweet this year?

Candy assortments are a versatile solution that make stocking stuffing and entertaining effortless. These packs offer something for everyone, whether you are filling stockings for the family or entertaining guests. Assortments bring variety, convenience, and a touch of indulgence that fits the spirit of the season. There's an assortment for all tastebuds, including:

Reese's Trees & KIT KAT® Santas Snack Size Assortment enjoy fan favorite holiday shapes from two iconic brands in one convenient bag

enjoy fan favorite holiday shapes from two iconic brands in one convenient bag Holiday Mint Assortment that features KIT KAT® , Hershey's and York assorted mint flavored candies in festive holiday packaging

that features and assorted mint flavored candies in festive holiday packaging Sweets Assortment that includes a variety of individually wrapped Jolly Rancher and Twizzlers products

that includes a variety of individually wrapped and products Reese's Pieces Christmas Candy Carton and Hershey'sKisses Grinch Gift Box which make the perfect finishing touch on any holiday gift

Availability

For more information on our products or holiday baking recipes, please visit https://www.hersheyland.com/holiday

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

