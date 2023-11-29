Revolutionizing Healthcare: Stella, the World's First AI-Driven Virtual Wellness Coach, Takes Center Stage in the US - United We Care

Globally, Mental Health Emerges as a looming pandemic, projected to cost $6 Trillion to the world economy by 2030.

Key Global Insights:

Stella 2.0 - The Cognitive AI mental health and wellness coach
  1. Enterprises: Over 85% of business leaders believe that AI-enabled mental health solutions positively impact employee performance and retention, according to the United We Care Primary Research and Marsh Report.
  2. Insurance: According to the HBR report and UWC primary research, more than 80% of outpatient department (OPD) visits can be directly attributed to stress, lifestyle, and other mental health conditions. Preventive solutions have the potential to reduce claims by 41%
  3. Supply Side: 60% of psychologists lack the capacity to consult new patients, says the APA.

The US Mental Health Landscape:

In the US, the paradigm shift in perceived mental health and wellness as pivotal to well-being and healthcare ecosystems has led to a digital behavioral health disruption.

However, challenges persist:

  • Low engagement due to uninspiring content
  • Undefined user journeys contribute to poor retention
  • Adherence to evidence-based practices may overlook user preferences
  • The lack of holistic treatment models neglects cultural nuances
  • Non-generative AI falls short, impacting utilization and retention

Introducing Stella - The World's First Generative AI-powered Virtual Wellness Coach

Stella is the world's first AI-powered virtual wellness coach. Stella, rooted in extensive research and cutting-edge tech, contextualizes user requests using AI, including RLHF and Question Generation with 90% intent detection accuracy.

"Our robust US pipeline targets healthcare, enterprises, and insurers, revolutionizing mental health with efficacy, affordability, accessibility, and adaptability. Stella, our AI Virtual Wellness Coach, promises rapid change, boasting a 90% diagnostic efficacy for dramatic shifts in the US healthcare market," says Ritu Mehrotra, Founder, and CEO of United We Care.

Zereans Jess-Huff, SVP, North America at United We Care, adds, "Our objective is to reach out quickly to the US healthcare ecosystem. Our deep research capabilities, along with benchmarking the right product/services with the needs of the US market, will help us make mental health and wellness not only a priority but as a ready solution to support the masses."

United We Care has filed global patents, research, and whitepapers, showcasing expertise in Generative AI, Mental Health, Wellness, and broader AI domains, especially in healthcare systems.

