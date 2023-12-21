United We Care Appoints Leann Sims as Chief Revenue Officer & Managing Director, for U.S. Operations

News provided by

United We Care Inc

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United We Care, a pioneering deep-tech company at the forefront of mental and emotional wellness, proudly announces the appointment of Leann Sims as Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for U.S. operations.

Continue Reading
Leann Sims
Leann Sims

With over 25 years in the healthcare industry, she brings tremendous knowledge  across the healthcare continuum. With nursing as a background, she holds an MBA in Healthcare Management. She spent 16 years at Optum/UHC in a variety of growth roles including COO, VP of Quality, Sr. Director of Case and Disease Management, Architect of the Clinically Integrated Delivery Model, and VP of Employer Sales.

Leann Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, United We Care, US, expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am honored to take on this position at United We Care, where I can leverage my experience to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to delivering a 'best in class' experience for our clients and contributing to the growth of our innovative mental health solutions."

Ritu Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of United We Care, added, "We are delighted to welcome Leann Sims to our US leadership team. Her extensive background and commitment align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize mental and emotional wellness. Under Leann's leadership, we anticipate substantial revenue growth in the coming times."

Renowned for her expertise in the clinical and healthcare field, Leann Sims has been awarded for healthcare innovation. She is a compelling speaker on paediatric and adult mental health, healthcare innovation. Leann possesses exceptional ability to connect with both members and C-Suite executives, fostering meaningful relationships. 

About United We Care:

United We Care is an innovative deep-tech company dedicated to revolutionising mental  and emotional wellness which covers the spectrum of holistic care from Diagnostics, Clinical Intervention, Self Intervention to Follow up management.

Stella, United We Care's groundbreaking virtual mental wellness coach powered by Generative AI is the first digital human in this space. Stella - Contextualize users' requests, remembers their preferences & accomplish tasks with a cognitive approach. Trained on over 30B parameters, Reinforcement Learning by Human Feedback (RLHF, Clinician), Question Generation Question Answering training. With 90% accuracy in intent detection rate, passes the Stanford Natural Language Intent (SNLI) Data set. Stella utilises RAG for the latest in mental health research, keeping responses current and relevant.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305792/Leann_United_We_Care_Inc.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280073/United_We_Care_Logo.jpg

SOURCE United We Care Inc

Also from this source

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Stella, the World's First AI-Driven Virtual Wellness Coach, Takes Center Stage in the US - United We Care

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Stella, the World's First AI-Driven Virtual Wellness Coach, Takes Center Stage in the US - United We Care

Key Global Insights: Enterprises: Over 85% of business leaders believe that AI-enabled mental health solutions positively impact employee performance ...
United We Care Unveils Stella 2.0 - First Ever Global Virtual Coach: Transforming from Generative AI to Cognitive AI

United We Care Unveils Stella 2.0 - First Ever Global Virtual Coach: Transforming from Generative AI to Cognitive AI

United We Care is proud to disrupt a groundbreaking leap in the evolution of its virtual global wellness coach, Stella 2.0. "As the global mental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.