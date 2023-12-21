United We Care Appoints Leann Sims as Chief Revenue Officer & Managing Director, for U.S. Operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United We Care, a pioneering deep-tech company at the forefront of mental and emotional wellness, proudly announces the appointment of Leann Sims as Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for U.S. operations.

Leann Sims

With over 25 years in the healthcare industry, she brings tremendous knowledge across the healthcare continuum. With nursing as a background, she holds an MBA in Healthcare Management. She spent 16 years at Optum/UHC in a variety of growth roles including COO, VP of Quality, Sr. Director of Case and Disease Management, Architect of the Clinically Integrated Delivery Model, and VP of Employer Sales.

Leann Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, United We Care, US, expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am honored to take on this position at United We Care, where I can leverage my experience to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to delivering a 'best in class' experience for our clients and contributing to the growth of our innovative mental health solutions."

Ritu Mehrotra, Founder and CEO of United We Care, added, "We are delighted to welcome Leann Sims to our US leadership team. Her extensive background and commitment align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize mental and emotional wellness. Under Leann's leadership, we anticipate substantial revenue growth in the coming times."

Renowned for her expertise in the clinical and healthcare field, Leann Sims has been awarded for healthcare innovation. She is a compelling speaker on paediatric and adult mental health, healthcare innovation. Leann possesses exceptional ability to connect with both members and C-Suite executives, fostering meaningful relationships.

About United We Care:

United We Care is an innovative deep-tech company dedicated to revolutionising mental and emotional wellness which covers the spectrum of holistic care from Diagnostics, Clinical Intervention, Self Intervention to Follow up management.

Stella, United We Care's groundbreaking virtual mental wellness coach powered by Generative AI is the first digital human in this space. Stella - Contextualize users' requests, remembers their preferences & accomplish tasks with a cognitive approach. Trained on over 30B parameters, Reinforcement Learning by Human Feedback (RLHF, Clinician), Question Generation Question Answering training. With 90% accuracy in intent detection rate, passes the Stanford Natural Language Intent (SNLI) Data set. Stella utilises RAG for the latest in mental health research, keeping responses current and relevant.

