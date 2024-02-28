Revolutionizing Hispanic Digital Audio Content: reVolver Podcasts and TV Azteca Unite in Groundbreaking Partnership

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts and TV Azteca have announced a transformative partnership aimed at revolutionizing digital audio content for the US Hispanic market. This collaboration combines the legacy and creative force of TV Azteca with the innovation of reVolver Podcasts to deliver captivating programs that resonate with the diverse US Hispanic audience.

The partnership launches with hit shows such as "Lo que la Gente Cuenta" and "Mujeres Rompiendo el Silencio." Beyond these initial offerings, the collaboration aims to develop and distribute a range of groundbreaking programs that engage and entertain the US Hispanic audience.

"At TV Azteca, we are excited to partner with reVolver Podcasts to bring quality digital audio content to the Hispanic audience in the United States. This strategic alliance will allow us to expand our reach and offer programs that reflect the diversity and vitality of our community. Together, we are committed to creating content that resonates with the hearts and minds of our viewers," commented Fernando Muñiz, Director of TV Azteca International and Strategic Alliances.

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural audio-on-demand content creator in the U.S. With a rich portfolio of more than 70 programs across various genres, reVolver Podcasts is committed to delivering a diverse and engaging listening experience.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, shared his excitement about the partnership, expressing, "This collaboration marks a tremendous opportunity to craft innovative and engaging content for the US Hispanic market. TV Azteca's longstanding legacy as a brand and creative powerhouse, combined with their unparalleled industry expertise, positions this partnership as a transformative business venture. Together, we are set to pioneer groundbreaking programs that deeply resonate with the diverse and dynamic Hispanic audience in the United States."

Hobbs also underscored reVolver Podcasts' growth in Mexico, stating, "Through our collaboration with Arbol Media, our talent pool and productions are expanding. They played a crucial role in securing our new agreement with Azteca."

As the partnership unfolds, reVolver Podcasts and TV Azteca are committed to delivering innovative content that not only entertains but also fosters a deeper connection with the US Hispanic community. The collaboration aims to explore new territories in podcasting, ensuring a vibrant and culturally rich audio experience for listeners.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television content worldwide. It broadcasts four television channels in Mexico Azteca one, Azteca 7, adn40, and a+ through over 300 local stations across the country. The company also owns Azteca Digital, the operator of several of the most visited portals and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca Internacional has 7 pay-TV channels Azteca Internacional, Clic, Coraz.n, Cinema Azteca Deportes Network, Azteca UNO -1hr, and -2hrs reaching an audience of over 300 million people worldwide. Additionally, it is responsible for distributing the extensive catalog of content produced by the television network throughout its 29 years of history.

