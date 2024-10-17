REVOLVE ANNOUNCES RENOWNED K-POP ARTIST, JEON SOMI, AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Introducing JEON SOMI x REVOLVE collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE, the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces JEON SOMI, the multifaceted South Korean-Canadian K-Pop artist, as the brand's first-ever global brand ambassador. Known for her vibrant, playful style and cool girl energy, JEON SOMI effortlessly embodies the spirit of REVOLVE, where fashion meets individuality.

JEON SOMI's approach to style and her unique blend of boldness and sophistication resonate with the REVOLVE aesthetic. Through this collaboration, she will merge music and fashion - bringing her energy to the REVOLVE audience while expanding the brand's presence globally and to an ever-growing Gen Z fanbase.

To kick off this exciting partnership, REVOLVE will launch an exclusive, 90s-chromatic-inspired campaign starring JEON SOMI. The campaign will be accompanied by a curated edit on REVOLVE that showcases JEON SOMI's iconic style. The edit will include handpicked items that reflect her fashion sense, along with a custom look created for the JEON SOMI x REVOLVE campaign.

"We are so excited to welcome Jeon Somi to the REVOLVE family. This marks our first-ever global campaign, reflecting our commitment to supporting our growing business in Asia and leading the way in fashion innovation. Somi has a massive, highly engaged fanbase and is a major cultural influence and trendsetter while always staying authentic to who she is. We are continuously inspired by her self-confidence and the energy she brings through her music and cannot wait to bring our collaboration to life. Together, we aim to create a synergy that celebrates her artistic vision and resonates with fans worldwide, fostering a deeper connection between music and fashion." - ep Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, Revolve Group Inc

"REVOLVE has always been my go-to destination for fashion that compliments my style on and off the stage. I am honored to be their first global brand ambassador and officially introduce REVOLVE to the K-Pop community. Through this partnership, I want to convey my personality through fashion and empower my community to express their individuality. It's important to me that this collaboration resonates with my fans, creating something they will truly enjoy and connect with. I am always pushing the boundaries of how to engage with my fans, and REVOLVE is the perfect way to do that." - Jeon Somi

As part of her role, JEON SOMI will also collaborate with REVOLVE on infusing her music into creative marketing campaigns, social content, and special appearances, offering fans a closer look at her style and her favorite REVOLVE pieces.

The campaign and curated edit will debut online exclusively at REVOLVE.COM on October 17, 2024 with retail prices ranging from $125-$1,790.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

