REVOLVE Group Opens Permanent Store at The Grove in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), today announces the official opening of its new store at The Grove in Los Angeles. REVOLVE is bringing its immersive retail experience to a prime location in Los Angeles with a new retail concept representing the next evolution of the brand's commitment to immersive, elevated retail.

Aligning with its focus on brand awareness and market share gain, REVOLVE will leverage the high foot traffic and visibility of The Grove to engage new and existing customers, bringing together fashion, culture, and experiential design. The store will showcase REVOLVE and FWRD's coveted product assortment from established and emerging brands across apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home, including in-house brands such as SRG, Helsa, and Eaves.

Spanning 8,450 square feet, the two-story retail concept is designed to inspire discovery and connection. A strong, symmetrical entry sequence establishes an immediate sense of arrival, anchored by a sculptural spiral stair that serves as the centerpiece of the floorplan - creating a memorable visual connection between levels. Open, flexible floor areas support evolving merchandising needs while maintaining clear sightlines and fluid circulation, reinforcing the distinct yet complementary identities of REVOLVE and FWRD. The intentional spatial design accommodates a complex, multi-brand merchandising program that celebrates the product and enables dynamic editorial storytelling.

"As we enter this new era for REVOLVE Group - marked by our evolved brand identity - expanding our physical footprint is both a strategic and natural progression, allowing us to engage our consumer in a more meaningful, multidimensional way. With Los Angeles as our foundation, The Grove was the clear choice for our next store, building on the strong performance of our Aspen location. After years of building our powerful global brand online, we are excited to leverage our brand strength into a physical environment that reflects the discovery, connection, and elevated experience at the core of the REVOLVE brand." - Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Revolve Group Inc

Shoppers will experience a best-in-class edit of premium contemporary and luxury designers from both REVOLVE and FWRD, all set within a thoughtfully designed, architecturally driven space by Montalba Architects - offering a seamless blend of the most sought-after emerging brands from REVOLVE combined with the high-fashion authority that defines FWRD. The main level will showcase the REVOLVE brand and its curated selection of emerging, established, and owned brands, while the second level will immerse shoppers in the FWRD luxury environment - an intimate boutique within the store featuring the most coveted designer collections. Customers can also shop an expansive selection of FWRD Renew authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags, providing clients with access to heritage brands while supporting a more circular and sustainable approach to fashion. The concept also reflects REVOLVE Group's focus on expanding its men's business with a dedicated edit featuring apparel, footwear, and lifestyle essentials - filling a gap in the market and embracing the growing demand from male consumers in luxury and contemporary fashion.

Location: The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Store Imagery Linked HERE

Store Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 11am-8pm

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a "see and be seen" destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA

About Montalba Architects

Montalba Architects is an international architecture practice unifying California Modernism and Swiss precision. Approaching each project as a unique dialogue between light and landscape, the practice creates emotive and nuanced spaces.

Founded by Swiss-American architect David Montalba (FAIA, SIA) in 2004, the practice has realized award-winning designs in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and the Caribbean across luxury residential, retail, hospitality, commercial and cultural space. Montalba Architects maintains offices in Los Angeles, California, and Lausanne, Switzerland.

