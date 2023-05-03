Revolve Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We achieved excellent progress on rebalancing our inventory position and generated exceptional cash flow in the first quarter, despite a macroeconomic environment that became increasingly challenging as the quarter progressed, leading to deceleration in our net sales momentum," said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.

"Supported by our strong profitability and cash flow that truly stand out within the fashion e-commerce sector, we are continuing to innovate and leverage new technologies while executing on several important growth, brand-building and efficiency initiatives that we believe will further strengthen our foundation for profitable growth over the long term," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022



YoY Change



(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales

$ 279,609



$ 283,498



(1 %) Gross profit

$ 139,220



$ 154,411



(10 %) Gross margin



49.8 %



54.5 %



Net income

$ 14,172



$ 22,568



(37 %) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 15,010



$ 31,543



(52 %) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 48,829



$ 53,797



(9 %) Free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 47,681



$ 52,727



(10 %)

Operational Metrics





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022



YoY Change





(in thousands, except average order value and percentages)

Active customers (trailing 12 months)



2,424





2,041



19 %

Total orders placed



2,278





2,156



6 %

Average order value

$ 288



$ 288





—





























Additional First Quarter 2023 Metrics and Results Commentary

Active customers increased by 84,000 during the first quarter of 2023, growing to 2,424,000 as of March 31, 2023 , an increase of 19% year-over-year.

increased by 84,000 during the first quarter of 2023, growing to 2,424,000 as of , an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net sales were $279.6 million , a year-over-year decrease of 1% against a very difficult prior-year comparison yet representing a four-year compound annual growth rate of 19% since the first quarter of 2019.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 1% against a very difficult prior-year comparison yet representing a four-year compound annual growth rate of 19% since the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit was $139.2 million , a year-over-year decrease of 10%.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 10%. Gross margin was 49.8%, a year-over-year decrease of 468 basis points, primarily reflecting a lower mix of net sales at full price in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

was 49.8%, a year-over-year decrease of 468 basis points, primarily reflecting a lower mix of net sales at full price in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $14.2 million , a year-over-year decrease of 37%, a comparison that was impacted by the lower gross margin and an increase in operating expenses year-over-year, partially offset by an increase in other income due primarily to an insurance reimbursement.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 37%, a comparison that was impacted by the lower gross margin and an increase in operating expenses year-over-year, partially offset by an increase in other income due primarily to an insurance reimbursement. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.0 million , a year-over-year decrease of 52%.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 52%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.19 , a year-over-year decrease of 37%.

Additional Net Sales Commentary

REVOLVE segment net sales were $231.7 million , a year-over-year decrease of 3%.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 3%. FWRD segment net sales were $48.0 million , a year-over-year increase of 5%.

were , a year-over-year increase of 5%. Domestic net sales decreased 5% year-over-year and international net sales increased 16% year-over-year.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.8 million and free cash flow was $47.7 million . Our strong cash flow generation benefitted from favorable working capital movements, including a meaningful decrease in inventory during the first quarter. The cash flow metrics were our second highest for any first quarter, yet trailed the record first quarter cash flow from the prior-year period primarily due to lower net income year-over-year.

was and was . Our strong cash flow generation benefitted from favorable working capital movements, including a meaningful decrease in inventory during the first quarter. The cash flow metrics were our second highest for any first quarter, yet trailed the record first quarter cash flow from the prior-year period primarily due to lower net income year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents: The strong cash flow generation has further strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 were $283.3 million , an increase of $48.6 million , or 21%, from December 31, 2022 and an increase of $12.7 million , or 5%, from $270.6 million as of March 31, 2022 . Our balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 remains debt free.

The strong cash flow generation has further strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents as of were , an increase of , or 21%, from and an increase of , or 5%, from as of . Our balance sheet as of remains debt free. Inventory as of March 31, 2023 was $190.2 million , a decrease of $25.1 million , or 12%, from December 31, 2022 , and an increase of $10.9 million year-over-year, or 6%, from the inventory balance of $179.2 million as of March 31, 2022 . We believe we are making continued progress in our efforts to balance our inventory, highlighted by a meaningful reduction in the spread between our inventory growth rate year-over-year and our net sales decline year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023 on a sequential quarter basis when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Additional trend information regarding Revolve Group's first quarter of 2023 financial results and operating metrics is available in the Q1 2023 Financial Highlights presentation available on our investor relations website: https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Results Since the End of the First Quarter of 2023

Net sales in April 2023 decreased approximately 7% year-over-year against a difficult prior-year comparison and amidst an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment highlighted by consumer inflationary pressures, U.S. Department of Commerce reports of decelerating consumer spending on apparel in recent months and continued foreign exchange headwinds year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating metrics are presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income before other (income) expense, net; taxes; and depreciation and amortization; adjusted to exclude the effects of equity-based compensation expense and certain non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of equity-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in purchases of property and equipment. We view free cash flow as an important indicator of our liquidity because it measures the amount of cash we generate. Free cash flow also reflects changes in working capital.

Active Customers

We define an active customer as a unique customer account from which a purchase was made across our platform at least once in the preceding 12-month period. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the reach of our sites, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, the continued use of our sites by our customers and their desire to purchase our products.

Total Orders Placed

We define total orders placed as the total number of orders placed by our customers, prior to product returns, across our platform in any given period. We view total orders placed as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products and sites to our customers. Total orders placed, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value as the sum of the total gross sales from our sites in a given period, prior to product returns, divided by the total orders placed in that period. We believe our high average order value demonstrates the premium nature of our product assortment. Average order value varies depending on the site through which we sell merchandise, the mix of product categories sold, the number of units in each order, the percentage of sales at full price, and for sales at less than full price, the level of markdowns.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 279,609



$ 283,498

Cost of sales



140,389





129,087

Gross profit



139,220





154,411

Operating expenses:











Fulfillment



9,071





7,290

Selling and distribution



51,458





46,586

Marketing



38,343





45,250

General and administrative



28,092





26,835

Total operating expenses



126,964





125,961

Income from operations



12,256





28,450

Other income, net



(6,585)





(516)

Income before income taxes



18,841





28,966

Provision for income taxes



4,669





6,398

Net income

$ 14,172



$ 22,568

Earnings per share of Class A and Class B

common stock:











Basic

$ 0.19



$ 0.31

Diluted

$ 0.19



$ 0.30

Weighted average number of shares of Class A and

Class B common stock outstanding:











Basic



73,370





73,264

Diluted



74,379





74,803



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 283,321



$ 234,724

Accounts receivable, net



8,080





5,421

Inventory



190,152





215,224

Income taxes receivable



978





2,974

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



64,799





59,874

Total current assets



547,330





518,217

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $14,260 and $13,081 as of

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)



8,768





8,934

Right-of-use lease assets



41,559





22,964

Intangible assets, net



1,696





1,600

Goodwill



2,042





2,042

Other assets



1,249





807

Deferred income taxes



24,754





24,754

Total assets

$ 627,398



$ 579,318

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 49,099



$ 50,789

Income taxes payable



2,597





229

Accrued expenses



35,519





38,266

Returns reserve



73,925





63,381

Current lease liabilities



4,434





5,844

Other current liabilities



26,687





22,577

Total current liabilities



192,261





181,086

Non-current lease liabilities



39,198





18,659

Total liabilities



231,459





199,745

Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 40,802,654 and 40,766,510 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



41





41

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized as of

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 32,597,119 and 32,597,119 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



111,777





110,338

Retained earnings



284,088





269,161

Total stockholders' equity



395,939





379,573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 627,398



$ 579,318



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Operating activities:











Net income

$ 14,172



$ 22,568

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,218





1,102

Equity-based compensation



1,278





1,491

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(2,659)





(6,747)

Inventories



25,072





(7,986)

Income taxes receivable



1,996





2,909

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(4,925)





(16,013)

Other assets



(442)





(361)

Accounts payable



(1,690)





20,781

Income taxes payable



2,368





2,761

Accrued expenses



(2,747)





6,723

Returns reserve



10,544





20,330

Right-of-use lease assets and current and non-current

lease liabilities



534





(52)

Other current liabilities



4,110





6,291

Net cash provided by operating activities



48,829





53,797

Investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(1,148)





(1,070)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,148)





(1,070)

Financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net



161





126

Net cash provided by financing activities



161





126

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



755





(701)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



48,597





52,152

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



234,724





218,455

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 283,321



$ 270,607

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for:











Income taxes, net of refund

$ 255



$ 713

Operating leases

$ 1,795



$ 1,369

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:











Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$ 21,814



$ 11,105



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes our net sales and gross profit for each of our reportable segments (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31,

Net sales

2023



2022

REVOLVE

$ 231,653



$ 237,740

FWRD



47,956





45,758

Total

$ 279,609



$ 283,498

Gross profit











REVOLVE

$ 120,236



$ 133,693

FWRD



18,984





20,718

Total

$ 139,220



$ 154,411



The following table lists net sales by geographic area (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022

United States

$ 226,716



$ 237,875

Rest of the world



52,893





45,623

Total

$ 279,609



$ 283,498



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022





(in thousands, except average order value and percentages)

Gross margin



49.8 %



54.5 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,010



$ 31,543

Free cash flow

$ 47,681



$ 52,727

Active customers



2,424





2,041

Total orders placed



2,278





2,156

Average order value

$ 288



$ 288



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022





(in thousands)

Net income

$ 14,172



$ 22,568

Excluding:











Other income, net



(6,585)





(516)

Provision for income taxes



4,669





6,398

Depreciation and amortization



1,218





1,102

Equity-based compensation



1,278





1,491

Non-routine items(1)



258





500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,010



$ 31,543







(1) Non-routine items in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 relate to an accrual for a legal matter.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022





(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 48,829



$ 53,797

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,148)



$ (1,070)

Free cash flow

$ 47,681



$ 52,727

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (1,148)



$ (1,070)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 161



$ 126



SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.