Revolve Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"We finished the year with an outstanding fourth quarter, highlighted by double-digit top-line growth, a 58% increase in net income and a 44% increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year," said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. "We achieved these strong financial results while continuing to invest in many initiatives that we are very excited about, and which we believe set us up well for continued profitable growth and market share gains in 2026 and beyond."

"We are thrilled with our momentum in delivering strong growth and profitability, which has continued in early 2026, and we are even more excited about what lies ahead," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. "We are confident that our culture of innovation and technology DNA will allow us to remain a leader in the continued wave of AI innovation, driving higher conversion and efficiency. We are in a unique and opportunistic time, and with our strong financial position, powerful brand and momentum in the business, we intend to invest significantly and thoughtfully to take our brands to new heights."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary





Three Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



YoY Change



(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales

$ 324,371



$ 293,728



10 % Gross profit

$ 172,920



$ 154,298



12 % Gross margin



53.3 %



52.5 %



Net income

$ 18,550



$ 11,770



58 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 26,263



$ 18,272



44 % Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (10,187)



$ 3,918



NM Free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ (12,854)



$ 1,831



NM

NM - not meaningful

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Metrics





Three Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



YoY Change



(in thousands, except average order value and percentages) Active customers



2,841





2,668



6 % Total orders placed



2,445





2,172



13 % Average order value

$ 296



$ 301



(2 %)

Additional Fourth Quarter 2025 Metrics and Results Commentary

Trailing 12-month active customers increased by 94,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, our highest quarterly growth in more than three years. Active customers increased 6% year-over-year to 2,841,000 as of December 31, 2025.

increased by 94,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025, our highest quarterly growth in more than three years. Active customers increased 6% year-over-year to 2,841,000 as of December 31, 2025. Total net sales were $324.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year, and a sequential improvement from the 4% increase year-over-year reported in the third quarter of 2025.

were $324.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year, and a sequential improvement from the 4% increase year-over-year reported in the third quarter of 2025. The slight decrease in average order value referenced above was primarily due to a shift in product mix, highlighted by an exceptional 43% increase in beauty sales year-over-year that have much lower order values, particularly for first time customers.

referenced above was primarily due to a shift in product mix, highlighted by an exceptional 43% increase in beauty sales year-over-year that have much lower order values, particularly for first time customers. Gross profit was $172.9 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

was $172.9 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Gross margin was 53.3%, a year-over-year increase of 78 basis points that was primarily driven by margin expansion in the FWRD segment.

was 53.3%, a year-over-year increase of 78 basis points that was primarily driven by margin expansion in the FWRD segment. We achieved meaningful year-over-year efficiencies in our operating expenses , driven primarily by efficiencies in our marketing and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales year-over-year compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by a slight increase in selling and distribution expenses as a percentage of net sales year-over-year.

, driven primarily by efficiencies in our marketing and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales year-over-year compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by a slight increase in selling and distribution expenses as a percentage of net sales year-over-year. Net income was $18.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 58%, primarily due to strong growth in net sales, gross margin expansion and leverage on operating expenses year-over-year.

was $18.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 58%, primarily due to strong growth in net sales, gross margin expansion and leverage on operating expenses year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 44%.

was $26.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 44%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.26, a year-over-year increase of 53%.

Additional Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Sales Commentary

Net sales increased by a double-digit rate year-over-year across segments and geographies.

REVOLVE segment net sales were $276.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 10%.

were $276.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 10%. FWRD segment net sales were $47.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 14%.

were $47.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 14%. Domestic net sales were $260.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 10%.

were $260.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 10%. International net sales were $64.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%.

Additional trend information regarding Revolve Group's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and operating metrics is available in the Q4 and FY 2025 Financial Highlights presentation available on our investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com.

Results Since the End of Fourth Quarter 2025

During the first seven weeks of 2026 (January 1, 2026 to February 18, 2026), net sales increased by approximately 16% year-over-year compared to the same period in 2025. Of note, our prior-year revenue comparison in January 2025 was softer than normal due to the Los Angeles wildfires that temporarily impacted demand in our largest region of California and during which time we paused social media activity (our revenue trends subsequently normalized in February 2025).

2026 Business Outlook

Based on information available to us as of February 24, 2026, we are providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year ending December 31, 2026.

Our outlook takes into account our assessment of the current macroeconomic environment and related cost pressures and potential headwinds to consumer spending, including, but not limited to, tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and foreign currency volatility. Importantly, our outlook for gross margin is based on the current level of tariffs as of February 24, 2026 and our estimate of the impact of mitigating activities that we are currently undertaking or will undertake. However, actual gross margin will be particularly susceptible to variability based on the timing and level of tariffs that will ultimately be in effect during relevant periods, as well as the potential impact from mitigating activities that we are undertaking or may undertake.



FY 2026 Outlook Gross margin 53.7% to 54.2% Fulfillment expenses 3.2% to 3.4% of net sales Selling and distribution expenses 17.1% to 17.3% of net sales Marketing expenses 15.3% to 15.8% of net sales General and administrative expenses $161 million to $164 million Effective tax rate 24% to 26%





First Quarter 2026 Outlook Gross margin 52.8% to 53.3% Fulfillment expenses 3.2% of net sales Selling and distribution expenses 17.1% of net sales Marketing expenses 15.7% of net sales General and administrative expenses $40.5 million

Full Year 2025 Financial Summary





Year Ended December 31,



2025



2024



YoY Change



(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales

$ 1,225,682



$ 1,129,911



8 % Gross profit

$ 655,784



$ 593,273



11 % Gross margin



53.5 %



52.5 %



Net income

$ 61,146



$ 48,771



25 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 93,796



$ 69,516



35 % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 59,396



$ 26,692



123 % Free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 46,184



$ 18,005



157 %

Full Year 2025 Operational Metrics





Year Ended December 31,



2025



2024



YoY Change



(in thousands, except average order value and percentages) Active customers



2,841





2,668



6 % Total orders placed



9,477





8,867



7 % Average order value

$ 299



$ 302



(1 %)

Additional Full Year 2025 Metrics and Results Commentary

Total net sales were $1.23 billion, a year-over-year increase of 8%.

were $1.23 billion, a year-over-year increase of 8%. Gross profit was $655.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%.

was $655.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%. Gross margin was 53.5%, a year-over-year increase of 100 basis points.

was 53.5%, a year-over-year increase of 100 basis points. Net income was $61.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 25%, primarily reflecting the increase in net sales, gross margin expansion and leverage on operating expenses year-over-year.

was $61.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 25%, primarily reflecting the increase in net sales, gross margin expansion and leverage on operating expenses year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $93.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 35%.

was $93.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 35%. Diluted EPS was $0.86, a year-over-year increase of 25%.

Additional Full Year 2025 Net Sales Commentary

REVOLVE segment net sales were $1.05 billion, a year-over-year increase of 9%.

were $1.05 billion, a year-over-year increase of 9%. FWRD segment net sales were $171.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%.

were $171.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%. Domestic net sales were $972.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%.

were $972.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%. International net sales were $253.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Commentary

Net cash provided by operating activities was $59.4 million and free cash flow was $46.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 123% and 157%, respectively. The increase in both cash flow measures primarily reflects higher net income and favorable movements in working capital year-over-year.

was $59.4 million and was $46.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 123% and 157%, respectively. The increase in both cash flow measures primarily reflects higher net income and favorable movements in working capital year-over-year. Stock repurchases were $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, exclusive of broker fees and excise taxes. We repurchased 107,195 shares of our Class A common stock during the full year 2025, at an average cost of $18.86 per share. $55.6 million remained available under our $100 million stock repurchase program as of December 31, 2025.

were $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, exclusive of broker fees and excise taxes. We repurchased 107,195 shares of our Class A common stock during the full year 2025, at an average cost of $18.86 per share. $55.6 million remained available under our $100 million stock repurchase program as of December 31, 2025. Balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) as of December 31, 2025 grew to $303.2 million, an increase of $46.6 million, or 18%, from $256.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Our balance sheet as of December 31, 2025 remains debt free.

Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) as of December 31, 2025 grew to $303.2 million, an increase of $46.6 million, or 18%, from $256.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Our balance sheet as of December 31, 2025 remains debt free. Inventory as of December 31, 2025 was $251.8 million, an increase of $22.6 million, or 10%, from the inventory balance of $229.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in inventory balance year-over-year is consistent with our 10% year-over-year growth in net sales during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our growth prospects, market share gains, business initiatives and innovation, and our outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2026. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to changing economic conditions and their impact on consumer demand and our business; the effects of tariffs and our efforts to mitigate such effects; demand for our products; the investment in long-term initiatives such as international expansion, development of owned brands, AI technology and our physical retail stores; supply chain challenges; inflationary pressures; wars and conflicts; other geopolitical tensions; our fluctuating operating results; seasonality in our business; our ability to acquire products on reasonable terms; our e-commerce business model; our ability to attract customers in a cost effective manner; our ability to source goods in a cost effective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; fraud; system interruptions; our ability to fulfill orders; the impact of public health crises on our business, operations and financial results; the effect of claims, lawsuits, government investigations, other legal or regulatory proceedings or commercial or contractual disputes; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and our Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we expect to file with the SEC on February 24, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release. We encourage reviewing the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating metrics are presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income before other income, net; taxes; and depreciation and amortization; adjusted to exclude the effects of equity-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and certain non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of equity-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in purchases of property and equipment, and purchases of rental product, net of proceeds from the sale of rental product. We view free cash flow as an important indicator of our liquidity because it measures the amount of cash we generate. Free cash flow also reflects changes in working capital.

Active Customers

We define an active customer as a unique customer account from which a purchase was made across our platform at least once in the preceding 12-month period. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the reach of our sites, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, the continued use of our sites by our customers and their desire to purchase our products.

Total Orders Placed

We define total orders placed as the total number of orders placed by our customers, prior to product returns, across our platform in any given period. We view total orders placed as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products and sites to our customers. Total orders placed, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value as the sum of the total gross sales from our sites in a given period, prior to product returns, divided by the total orders placed in that period. We believe our high average order value demonstrates the premium nature of our product assortment. Average order value varies depending on the site through which we sell merchandise, the mix of product categories sold, the number of units in each order, the percentage of sales at full price, and for sales at less than full price, the level of markdowns.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales

$ 324,371



$ 293,728



$ 1,225,682



$ 1,129,911

Cost of sales



151,451





139,430





569,898





536,638

Gross profit



172,920





154,298





655,784





593,273

Operating expenses:























Fulfillment



10,484





9,456





39,509





37,389

Selling and distribution



54,168





48,359





209,623





195,169

Marketing



45,457





43,326





175,397





167,230

General and administrative



42,230





41,756





156,992





142,068

Total operating expenses



152,339





142,897





581,521





541,856

Income from operations



20,581





11,401





74,263





51,417

Other income, net



(2,750)





(3,246)





(8,040)





(13,030)

Income before income taxes



23,331





14,647





82,303





64,447

Provision for income taxes



4,781





2,877





21,157





15,676

Net income



18,550





11,770





61,146





48,771

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



—





566





563





786

Net income attributable to Revolve Group, Inc. stockholders

$ 18,550



$ 12,336



$ 61,709



$ 49,557

Earnings per share of Class A and Class B

common stock:























Basic

$ 0.26



$ 0.17



$ 0.87



$ 0.70

Diluted

$ 0.26



$ 0.17



$ 0.86



$ 0.69

Weighted average number of shares of Class A and

Class B common stock outstanding:























Basic



71,345





70,975





71,297





70,846

Diluted



72,160





72,135





72,087





71,677



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 292,256



$ 256,600

Restricted cash



10,943





—

Accounts receivable, net



16,561





10,338

Inventory



251,844





229,244

Income taxes receivable



1,717





1,195

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



73,706





63,711

Total current assets



647,027





561,088

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $26,245 and $22,230

as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



15,371





8,937

Right-of-use lease assets



28,832





36,259

Intangible assets, net



2,410





2,294

Goodwill



2,042





2,042

Other assets



29,560





18,067

Deferred income taxes, net



39,759





36,860

Total assets

$ 765,001



$ 665,547

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 56,409



$ 45,098

Income taxes payable



1,357





4

Accrued expenses



44,297





38,524

Returns reserve



76,985





69,661

Current lease liabilities



10,534





9,066

Other current liabilities



40,963





33,744

Total current liabilities



230,545





196,097

Non-current lease liabilities



21,921





31,665

Total liabilities



252,466





227,762

Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;

40,861,973 and 39,699,150 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively.



41





40

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized

as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 30,509,949 and

31,501,330 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively.



30





32

Additional paid-in capital



144,249





133,046

Retained earnings



368,215





305,070

Non-controlling interest



—





(403)

Total stockholders' equity



512,535





437,785

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 765,001



$ 665,547



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Operating activities:











Net income

$ 61,146



$ 48,771

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization



4,601





4,429

Rental product depreciation



1,792





736

Gain on sale of rental product



(294)





—

Equity-based compensation



10,566





10,028

Loss on disposal of subsidiary



2,425





—

Deferred income taxes, net



(2,899)





(6,855)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(6,223)





2,067

Inventories



(23,552)





(24,791)

Income taxes receivable



(522)





430

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9,983)





1,812

Other assets



(11,389)





(13,593)

Accounts payable



11,846





(2,723)

Income taxes payable



1,353





4

Accrued expenses



5,930





(2,190)

Returns reserve



7,324





5,881

Right-of-use lease assets and current and non-current lease liabilities



(684)





(77)

Other current liabilities



7,959





2,763

Net cash provided by operating activities



59,396





26,692

Investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(11,405)





(5,649)

Purchases of rental product



(3,573)





(3,038)

Proceeds from sale of rental product



1,766





—

Cash divested upon disposal of subsidiary



(1,657)





—

Cash paid for acquisition



—





(427)

Net cash used in investing activities



(14,869)





(9,114)

Financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net



637





6,415

Repurchases of Class A common stock



(2,024)





(11,778)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,387)





(5,363)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



3,459





(1,064)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



46,599





11,151

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



256,600





245,449

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 303,199



$ 256,600

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for:











Income taxes, net of refund

$ 22,770



$ 22,203

Operating leases

$ 12,927



$ 9,305

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:











Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$ 6,096



$ 7,180





REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes our net sales, cost of sales and gross profit for each of our reportable segments (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

Net sales

2025



2024



2025



2024

REVOLVE

$ 276,580



$ 251,972



$ 1,054,042



$ 970,517

FWRD



47,791





41,756





171,640





159,394

Total

$ 324,371



$ 293,728



$ 1,225,682



$ 1,129,911



























Cost of sales























REVOLVE

$ 125,916



$ 114,416



$ 471,547



$ 435,918

FWRD



25,535





25,014





98,351





100,720

Total

$ 151,451



$ 139,430



$ 569,898



$ 536,638



























Gross profit























REVOLVE

$ 150,664



$ 137,556



$ 582,495



$ 534,599

FWRD



22,256





16,742





73,289





58,674

Total

$ 172,920



$ 154,298



$ 655,784



$ 593,273



The following table lists net sales by geographic area (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

United States

$ 260,129



$ 236,644



$ 972,419



$ 903,484

Rest of the world



64,242





57,084





253,263





226,427

Total

$ 324,371



$ 293,728



$ 1,225,682



$ 1,129,911



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(in thousands, except average order value and percentages)

Gross margin



53.3 %



52.5 %



53.5 %



52.5 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,263



$ 18,272



$ 93,796



$ 69,516

Free cash flow

$ (12,854)



$ 1,831



$ 46,184



$ 18,005

Active customers



2,841





2,543





2,841





2,668

Total orders placed



2,445





2,022





9,477





8,867

Average order value

$ 296



$ 303



$ 299



$ 302



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)





A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:









Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(in thousands)

Net income

$ 18,550



$ 11,770



$ 61,146



$ 48,771

Excluding:























Other income, net



(2,750)





(3,246)



$ (8,040)





(13,030)

Provision for income taxes



4,781





2,877



$ 21,157





15,676

Depreciation and amortization



1,206





928



$ 4,601





4,429

Equity-based compensation



3,152





3,277



$ 10,566





10,028

Transaction costs (1)



1,324





700



$ 2,224





1,194

Non-routine items (2)



—





1,966



$ 2,142





2,448

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,263



$ 18,272



$ 93,796



$ 69,516



(1) Includes legal and professional service fees related to potential and consummated strategic acquisitions and investments. (2) Non-routine items for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily represent an accrual for certain pending legal matters. Non-routine items in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 included a $2.0 million non-routine loss related to a shipment theft incident, which was recovered in full through our insurance in 2025. Non-routine items for the year ended December 31, 2024 also included a $0.5 million charge for a settled matter related to non-routine import and export fees.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025

and 2024 is as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024





(in thousands)

Net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities

$ (10,187)



$ 3,918



$ 59,396



$ 26,692

Purchases of property and equipment



(3,099)





(1,830)





(11,405)





(5,649)

Purchases of rental product, net of proceeds from

the sale of rental product



432





(257)





(1,807)





(3,038)

Free cash flow

$ (12,854)



$ 1,831



$ 46,184



$ 18,005



























Net cash used in investing activities

$ (2,667)



$ (2,087)



$ (14,869)



$ (9,114)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 496



$ 5,623



$ (1,387)



$ (5,363)



SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.