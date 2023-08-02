Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Aspirational consumer discretionary spending remains challenging, particularly on goods in the U.S. for our younger customer demographic, which is evident in our second quarter financial results," said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. "Regardless of macroeconomic challenges, we remain on offense and our team continues to deliver great progress on several important growth and efficiency initiatives that we believe will further strengthen our foundation for market share gains and profitable growth over the long term."

"I'm excited and energized by the momentum in our growth initiatives, and my confidence in the long-term is underscored by our $100 million stock repurchase program announced today," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. "As REVOLVE's largest stockholders holding nearly 45% of the outstanding common stock, Mike and I continue to see a significant runway for growth in the years to come."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary





Three Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



YoY Change



(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales

$ 273,729



$ 290,054



(6 %) Gross profit

$ 147,698



$ 162,242



(9 %) Gross margin



54.0 %



55.9 %



Net income

$ 7,303



$ 16,273



(55 %) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ 10,377



$ 26,878



(61 %) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ (14,097)



$ (29,352)



(52 %) Free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measure)

$ (15,069)



$ (30,798)



(51 %)

Operational Metrics





Three Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



YoY Change



(in thousands, except average order value and percentages) Active customers (trailing 12 months)



2,458





2,165



14 % Total orders placed



2,268





2,243



1 % Average order value

$ 301



$ 303



(1 %)























Additional Second Quarter 2023 Metrics and Results Commentary

Trailing 12-month Active customers increased by 34,000 during the second quarter of 2023, growing to 2,458,000 as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

increased by 34,000 during the second quarter of 2023, growing to 2,458,000 as of , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Net sales were $273.7 million , a year-over-year decrease of 6%.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 6%. Gross profit was $147.7 million , a year-over-year decrease of 9%.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 9%. Gross margin was 54.0%, a year-over-year decrease of 198 basis points, primarily reflecting a lower mix of net sales at full price in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

was 54.0%, a year-over-year decrease of 198 basis points, primarily reflecting a lower mix of net sales at full price in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $7.3 million , a year-over-year decrease of 55%, primarily due to the decline in net sales, reduction in gross profit year-over-year and continued pressure on certain operating expenses.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 55%, primarily due to the decline in net sales, reduction in gross profit year-over-year and continued pressure on certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.4 million , a year-over-year decrease of 61%.

was , a year-over-year decrease of 61%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.10 , a year-over-year decrease of 55%.

Additional Net Sales Commentary

REVOLVE segment net sales were $235.1 million , a year-over-year decrease of 4%.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 4%. FWRD segment net sales were $38.6 million , a year-over-year decrease of 15%.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 15%. Domestic net sales were $222.9 million , a year-over-year decrease of 7%.

were , a year-over-year decrease of 7%. International net sales were $50.9 million , a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities improved year-over-year to $(14.1) million in the second quarter and $34.7 million in the six-month year-to-date period, while free cash flow was $(15.1) million in the second quarter and $32.6 million in the six-month year-to-date period.

improved year-over-year to in the second quarter and in the six-month year-to-date period, while was in the second quarter and in the six-month year-to-date period. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $269.3 million , an increase of $31.5 million , or 13%, from June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $14.0 million , or 5%, from $283.3 million as of March 31, 2023 . Our balance sheet as of June 30, 2023 remains debt free.

as of were , an increase of , or 13%, from and a decrease of , or 5%, from as of . Our balance sheet as of remains debt free. Inventory as of June 30, 2023 was $205.3 million , a decrease of $3.2 million , or 2%, from $208.5 million as of June 30, 2022 .

Additional trend information regarding Revolve Group's second quarter of 2023 financial results and operating metrics is available in the Q2 2023 Financial Highlights presentation available on our investor relations website: https://investors.revolve.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Results Since the End of the Second Quarter of 2023

Net sales in July 2023 decreased by a mid-single digit percentage year-over-year amidst continued soft trends in the U.S., where spending on consumer discretionary products remains relatively suppressed, particularly among our customer demographic.

2023 Business Outlook

Based on information available to us as of August 2, 2023, we are providing the following guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023 and the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.



Updated FY 2023 Outlook Prior FY 2023 Outlook Gross margin 52% to 52.5% 52% to 53% Fulfillment expenses 3.3% of net sales 3.1% of net sales Selling and distribution expenses 18.3% of net sales 18% of net sales Marketing expenses 16% to 16.5% of net sales 16% to 16.5% of net sales General and administrative expenses $115 million $113 million to $115 million Effective tax rate 24% to 26% 24% to 26%







Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

Gross margin 52% to 52.3%

Fulfillment expenses 3.3% of net sales

Selling and distribution expenses 18.3% of net sales

Marketing expenses 15.8% of net sales

General and administrative expenses $29 million









Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectations regarding our financial performance for the third quarter and full year of 2023 and statements regarding macroeconomic conditions, market share gains and profitable growth. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to changing economic conditions and their impact on consumer demand and our business, operating results and financial condition; demand for our products; supply chain challenges; inflation; Russia's war against Ukraine; our fluctuating operating results; seasonality in our business; our ability to acquire products on reasonable terms; our e-commerce business model; our ability to attract customers in a cost effective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; fraud; system interruptions; our ability to fulfill orders; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises on our business, operations and financial results; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC on August 2, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating metrics are presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income before other (income) expense, net; taxes; and depreciation and amortization; adjusted to exclude the effects of equity-based compensation expense and certain non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of equity-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in purchases of property and equipment. We view free cash flow as an important indicator of our liquidity because it measures the amount of cash we generate. Free cash flow also reflects changes in working capital.

Active Customers

We define an active customer as a unique customer account from which a purchase was made across our platform at least once in the preceding 12-month period. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the reach of our sites, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, the continued use of our sites by our customers and their desire to purchase our products.

Total Orders Placed

We define total orders placed as the total number of orders placed by our customers, prior to product returns, across our platform in any given period. We view total orders placed as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products and sites to our customers. Total orders placed, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value as the sum of the total gross sales from our sites in a given period, prior to product returns, divided by the total orders placed in that period. We believe our high average order value demonstrates the premium nature of our product assortment. Average order value varies depending on the site through which we sell merchandise, the mix of product categories sold, the number of units in each order, the percentage of sales at full price, and for sales at less than full price, the level of markdowns.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net sales

$ 273,729



$ 290,054



$ 553,338



$ 573,552

Cost of sales



126,031





127,812





266,420





256,899

Gross profit



147,698





162,242





286,918





316,653

Operating expenses:























Fulfillment



9,401





7,910





18,472





15,200

Selling and distribution



50,893





51,967





102,351





98,553

Marketing



51,497





51,921





89,840





97,171

General and administrative



28,552





31,164





56,644





57,999

Total operating expenses



140,343





142,962





267,307





268,923

Income from operations



7,355





19,280





19,611





47,730

Other income, net



(2,381)





(1,813)





(8,966)





(2,329)

Income before income taxes



9,736





21,093





28,577





50,059

Provision for income taxes



2,433





4,820





7,102





11,218

Net income

$ 7,303



$ 16,273



$ 21,475



$ 38,841

Earnings per share of Class A and Class B

common stock:























Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.22



$ 0.29



$ 0.53

Diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.22



$ 0.29



$ 0.52

Weighted average number of shares of Class A and

Class B common stock outstanding:























Basic



73,442





73,312





73,406





73,289

Diluted



74,081





74,635





74,229





74,720



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 269,329



$ 234,724

Accounts receivable, net



11,198





5,421

Inventory



205,313





215,224

Income taxes receivable



6,096





2,974

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,385





59,874

Total current assets



551,321





518,217

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $15,457 and $13,081 as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)



8,404





8,934

Right-of-use lease assets



39,654





22,964

Intangible assets, net



1,791





1,600

Goodwill



2,042





2,042

Other assets



1,236





807

Deferred income taxes



24,754





24,754

Total assets

$ 629,202



$ 579,318

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 46,007



$ 50,789

Income taxes payable



1,143





229

Accrued expenses



35,980





38,266

Returns reserve



66,350





63,381

Current lease liabilities



5,456





5,844

Other current liabilities



30,797





22,577

Total current liabilities



185,733





181,086

Non-current lease liabilities



37,427





18,659

Total liabilities



223,160





199,745

Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 40,880,898 and 40,766,510 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



41





41

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized as of

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 32,597,119 and 32,597,119 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



113,749





110,338

Retained earnings



292,219





269,161

Total stockholders' equity



406,042





379,573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 629,202



$ 579,318



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022

Operating activities:











Net income

$ 21,475



$ 38,841

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization



2,459





2,305

Equity-based compensation



3,001





2,886

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(5,777)





(3,175)

Inventories



9,911





(37,244)

Income taxes receivable



(3,122)





(3,445)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



489





(14,905)

Other assets



(429)





(510)

Accounts payable



(4,782)





5,742

Income taxes payable



914





96

Accrued expenses



(2,286)





9,120

Returns reserve



2,969





20,497

Right-of-use lease assets and current and non-current

lease liabilities



1,690





324

Other current liabilities



8,220





3,913

Net cash provided by operating activities



34,732





24,445

Investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(2,120)





(2,516)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,120)





(2,516)

Financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net



410





368

Net cash provided by financing activities



410





368

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



1,583





(2,896)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



34,605





19,401

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



234,724





218,455

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 269,329



$ 237,856

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for:











Income taxes, net of refund

$ 9,221



$ 14,608

Operating leases

$ 3,549



$ 2,504

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:











Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$ 20,452



$ 11,481



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes our net sales and gross profit for each of our reportable segments (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Net sales

2023



2022



2023



2022

REVOLVE

$ 235,149



$ 244,729



$ 466,802



$ 482,469

FWRD



38,580





45,325





86,536





91,083

Total

$ 273,729



$ 290,054



$ 553,338



$ 573,552

Gross profit























REVOLVE

$ 131,235



$ 140,825



$ 251,471



$ 274,518

FWRD



16,463





21,417





35,447





42,135

Total

$ 147,698



$ 162,242



$ 286,918



$ 316,653







The following table lists net sales by geographic area (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

United States

$ 222,860



$ 240,909



$ 449,576



$ 478,784

Rest of the world



50,869





49,145





103,762





94,768

Total

$ 273,729



$ 290,054



$ 553,338



$ 573,552



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(in thousands, except average order value and percentages)

Gross margin



54.0 %



55.9 %



51.9 %



55.2 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,377



$ 26,878



$ 25,387



$ 58,421

Free cash flow

$ (15,069)



$ (30,798)



$ 32,612



$ 21,929

Active customers



2,458





2,165





2,458





2,165

Total orders placed



2,268





2,243





4,546





4,399

Average order value

$ 301



$ 303



$ 294



$ 296



REVOLVE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(in thousands)

Net income

$ 7,303



$ 16,273



$ 21,475



$ 38,841

Excluding:























Other income, net



(2,381)





(1,813)





(8,966)





(2,329)

Provision for income taxes



2,433





4,820





7,102





11,218

Depreciation and amortization



1,241





1,203





2,459





2,305

Equity-based compensation



1,723





1,395





3,001





2,886

Non-routine items(1)



58





5,000





316





5,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,377



$ 26,878



$ 25,387



$ 58,421







(1) Non-routine items in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included an accrual and a charge for a settled legal matter and an accrual for a separate pending legal matter.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(in thousands)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (14,097)



$ (29,352)



$ 34,732



$ 24,445

Purchases of property and equipment



(972)



$ (1,446)





(2,120)





(2,516)

Free cash flow

$ (15,069)



$ (30,798)



$ 32,612



$ 21,929

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (972)



$ (1,446)



$ (2,120)



$ (2,516)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 249



$ 242



$ 410



$ 368



