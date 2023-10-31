reVolver Podcasts and Caracol Television Join Forces to Unleash the Compelling Audio Novela "La Mamá del 10"

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership that promises to redefine audio content and reshape the podcasting landscape, reVolver Podcasts and Caracol Television proudly present "La Mamá del 10," an epic audio novela set to captivate audiences with its thrilling 67 episodes.

"La Mamá del 10" is the gripping story of Tina Manotas, a resilient and humble woman who, after being forced to leave her hometown due to her husband Edwin's involvement in troubling circumstances, faces the challenge of single-handedly raising her two sons in the bustling metropolis. Her unyielding determination and unwavering love for her son Victor drives her to sacrifice everything to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional soccer player. Victor, in turn, makes a heartfelt promise to his mother, "With my futbol, I will buy you a palace, dear mother; I will take you to the sky." Years later, Victor manages to fulfill his promise by purchasing an apartment at the luxurious Sky Building, but their newfound life is marred by envious neighbors, leading to a riveting tale of struggle and triumph.

The captivating story of "La Mamá del 10" intertwines with the excitement of soccer in the Hispanic community in the United States. Soccer, or futbol, holds a special place in the hearts of many Hispanics, serving as a unifying force and a source of immense passion and pride. The fusion of this beloved sport with the dramatic elements of a novela brings a unique and thrilling narrative that will resonate with audiences across cultures.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his excitement about this historic partnership, saying, "As President of reVolver Podcasts, I'm thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Caracol, a defining moment in the world of audio content and a game-changer for multicultural podcasting, particularly within reVolver. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to diversity and cross-cultural storytelling, promising to reshape the podcasting landscape. With Caracol's leadership in Spanish-language media and reVolver Podcasts' innovation, we are poised to redefine audio content's future, bridging cultures and creating a more inclusive, dynamic podcasting experience for audiences worldwide."

"We are very excited about our collaboration with reVolver Podcasts, releasing "La Mamá del 10", a project that will mark a significant step forward in the world of audio content, responding to our shared mission to celebrate diversity and amplify cross-cultural storytelling. Caracol's longstanding expertise in Spanish-language media combined with reVolver Podcasts' forward-thinking innovation creates a dynamic synergy that will give birth to a story that will reshape the podcasting landscape. Together, we are committed to crafting a more inclusive, vibrant podcasting experience that bridges cultures and engages audiences globally, reflecting the rich tapestry of our multicultural world." - Lisette Osorio, Caracol Vice President of International Sales.

Caracol Television, a leading private-operated national television network in Colombia, has a remarkable track record of producing innovative and successful television programs. The network has extended its influence beyond Colombia through Caracol International, with offices in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá. Caracol International's original telenovelas, series, and entertainment formats have crossed cultural and linguistic barriers, achieving international recognition and outstanding ratings worldwide.

"La Mamá del 10" is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative, and the partnership between reVolver Podcasts and Caracol Television heralds a new era in cross-cultural storytelling and diverse content.

Don't miss out on the journey of Tina Manotas and her son Victor as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of life at the Sky Building. Stay tuned for the thrilling 67 episodes by listening on Apple Podcasts La Mamá del 10

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About Caracol

Caracol Television is the leading Colombian television channel in Spanish-language content that has produced several of the industry's most successful and innovative shows and formats over the past twenty years. Caracol Television is a pioneer globally, with over 1,800 hours of content produced yearly and substantial international sales experience in more than 180 countries on five continents.

Today, it is a genuine content production factory that has expanded its influence globally through its international business division. With offices in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá, Caracol Internacional distributes soap operas, series, and entertainment formats created by Caracol TV, which have crossed all cultural and linguistic barriers, becoming globally recognized products.

Valorem, a leading business group in Colombia, owns Caracol Television. It is part of the country's #1 digital content network with brands such as Caracol Television, Caracol Noticias, Caracol Play, Caracol Sports, and Gol Caracol. From its leading position, Caracol Television drives the industry in television, film, documentaries, journalism, radio, and distribution.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts