reVolver Podcasts and Cisneros Media Distribution Join Forces to Bring Iconic Titles to Global Audiences in a New Podcast Format

DALLAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts proudly announces its strategic partnership with Cisneros Media Distribution, unveiling the launch of five beloved titles in podcast form. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in digital entertainment, promising diverse and compelling content for audiences worldwide.

Jonathan Blum, President of Cisneros Media, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with reVolver Podcasts, a platform known for its commitment to delivering outstanding content and variety. This alliance allows us to expand the reach of our iconic programming in the evolving podcast landscape."

The inaugural lineup of podcasts, featuring four top-rated telenovelas - Eva Luna ,Acorralada, El Talisman, and Gata Salvaje - alongside the popular talk show, Doctora Nancy, promises to captivate listeners with rich storytelling and diverse themes. From romance and drama to intrigue and insightful conversations, audiences are in for an immersive audio experience.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and accessibility, stating, "Our partnership with Cisneros Media allows us to offer listeners compelling content from renowned titles. We are excited to invite audiences to experience timeless programming in a new and engaging podcast format."

The first release in this series of podcasts will be Eva Luna available now at Apple Podcasts, a captivating story following Eva González (Blanca Soto), a young woman of extraordinary beauty, humble, and hardworking, as she navigates the challenges of immigrating to America in search of a better life. Dark family secrets, lies, deception, and the ambitions of a powerful family provide constant challenges to Eva's happiness.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About Cisneros Media: Cisneros Media is a story developer and premium content producer of a range of genres, from live‐action to animation. Its platforms, including Venevision ‐ Venezuela's leading TV network ‐ its PayTv Channels and its Digital Platforms (VenevisionPlay, VePlus, Novelisima & MasTalk) reach over 50 million subscribers. Cisneros Media Distribution showcases a robust global footprint, delivering more than 30,000 hours of entertainment content. Mobius.Lab, its non‐fiction division, has grown to serve domestic and international audiences, with awarded short‐ form content for every platform.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts