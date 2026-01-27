reVolver Podcasts Welcomes Cine Papis to Its Growing Podcast and Expanding the Network's Entertainment Lineup

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the Dallas based audio on demand content creator and multicultural podcast network, announced today that Cine Papis is officially joining the reVolver Podcasts network. Hosted by Eddin Martinez, Juan Bago, and Jaime Fernandez, Cine Papis brings together three passionate film enthusiasts with a shared love of Latino cinema, production, and of course movie theatre popcorn. The show blends entertainment commentary with comedy and culture, delivering weekly conversations that connect deeply with Latino audiences while keeping the tone fun, authentic, and unapologetically real.

New episodes of Cine Papis are released every Monday, with episode runtimes ranging from approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes.

"Cine Papis is the kind of show that represents everything we stand for at reVolver Podcasts: culturally rooted storytelling, bold personality, and a strong connection to the audience," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "They've built a loyal community by talking about film through a Latino lens with humor and honesty, and we're excited to welcome them into the reVolver family and amplify their voice even further."

A recent episode highlight includes Episode 17: Encanto feat. Lizbel Ortiz, featuring an in depth conversation about Encanto and its cultural resonance, including themes such as generational trauma, first generation identity, family expectations, healing, and the nuances of Latino household dynamics. The episode explores why the story connects so strongly with audiences, beyond the music and visuals.

With Cine Papis joining its lineup, reVolver Podcasts continues to strengthen its position as a leading home for multicultural creators and culturally driven entertainment programming.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts