reVolver Podcasts Breaks New Ground by Ranking #19 on Podtrac Ranking

News provided by

reVolver Podcasts

09 Nov, 2023, 16:18 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural podcast platform, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking achievement of securing the 19th spot on the Podtrac Ranking, marking a historic milestone for the podcasting industry.

The Podcast Industry Audience Rankings from Podtrac is a game-changer, providing advertisers with the same level of transparency for monthly podcast audience sizes that they have for all other types of digital media. For the first time, advertisers have a reliable metric to gauge the popularity and reach of podcast shows and publishers across all devices and apps.

Podtrac, the world's largest podcast analytics company, has emerged as the go-to resource for podcast advertisers, publishers, and networks, measuring over 2 billion podcast streams and downloads monthly. With its advanced measurement system and 18 years experience, Podtrac offers precise audience metrics and rankings for the podcasting industry. This development levels the playing field for podcasting, aligning it with other digital media in terms of ad planning and audience size measurement.

Historically, advertisers had to rely on suboptimal methods to estimate podcast audience sizes, with no consistent apples-to-apples comparison available. Apple Podcasts ranking, for example, was influenced by recent subscriptions rather than monthly audience size, and X surges could artificially inflate rankings. Many podcast publishers self-reported raw download counts, which did not accurately reflect unique monthly audiences.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his excitement about the significant achievement, stating, "Breaking into the Podtrac Ranking is a historic moment for reVolver Podcasts and the multicultural podcasting community we represent. We are proud to be the first multicultural podcast platform to achieve this recognition. This ranking not only validates the hard work and dedication of our team but also highlights the growing importance of multicultural voices in the podcasting landscape. We are grateful to our listeners, hosts, and partners, specially SXM, who have made this achievement possible."

The Podtrac Ranking reflects reVolver Podcasts' dedication to delivering engaging and culturally diverse content that resonates with audiences. By providing a platform for unique and underrepresented voices, reVolver Podcasts has contributed to the rich tapestry of podcasting while giving advertisers a clear understanding of their potential reach.

As the podcasting industry continues to evolve, reVolver Podcasts remains committed to delivering thought-provoking content and expanding its presence in the ever-growing podcasting world. This achievement on the Podtrac Ranking serves as a testament to the company's dedication and innovation in the multicultural podcasting arena.

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts
reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Podtrac
Podtrac is the world's largest podcast analytics company, providing rankings, measurement and ad attribution services for podcast advertisers, publishers and networks.  Podtrac currently measures over 2 billion podcast streams and downloads a month.  Since May 2016, Podtrac has published the industry's first and longest-running ranking of Top Podcast Publishers and Top Podcasts by unique US monthly audience, as well as its ranking of Top Podcast Sales Networks.  Podtrac provides the analysis, tools and IAB Certified data to better understand and grow shows, networks and ad campaigns.  Learn more about Podtrac's services for podcasters and advertisers at Podtrac.com.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

Also from this source

reVolver Podcasts and Caracol Television Join Forces to Unleash the Compelling Audio Novela "La Mamá del 10"

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- In a groundbreaking partnership that promises to redefine audio content and reshape the...

reVolver Podcasts y Caracol Televisión Unen Fuerzas para Lanzar la Apasionante Novela En Audio "La Mamá del 10"

DALLAS, TEXAS, 31 de octubre de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- En una asociación innovadora que promete redefinir el contenido de audio y...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.