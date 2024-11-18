reVolver Podcasts Debuts New Show "Cantada Vale Doble" - A Powerful Platform for Artists to Share Their Unfiltered Journeys

Hosted by Christian Mart, This Podcast Brings Honest Conversations, Inspiring Stories, and a Toast to Both Realized and Future Dreams

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading podcast network, is excited to introduce its newest show, "Cantada Vale Doble" hosted by Christian Mart. This vibrant new series provides a safe and open space for artists, composers, producers, and managers to share their journeys—the highs, lows, and the often-hidden truths of the entertainment world. "Cantada Vale Doble" encourages industry guests to speak candidly about the challenges and triumphs they've encountered along the way, creating a powerful resource for aspiring artists and fans alike.

In each episode, Christian Mart welcomes notable names from the music industry to celebrate dreams—those already achieved and those yet to come. Listeners will hear unique insights and behind-the-scenes stories, all shared in an atmosphere where a little tequila and a lot of honesty set the tone for inspiring conversations.

In the latest episode, "¿EL REGRESO?" featuring the groundbreaking Latin Grammy-winning group 3ballMTY, listeners will get an exclusive look into the lives of the group's three Mexican DJs. After years of speculation surrounding their hiatus, they reveal what they've been up to, how early fame shaped their lives, and what's in store now that they're reuniting.

"At reVolver, we believe in the power of genuine storytelling," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "With 'Cantada Vale Doble,' listeners are invited into the real stories of these artists—the dreams, the struggles, and the celebrations that make them who they are. Christian Mart has created a show that resonates with anyone chasing a dream, and we're thrilled to share it."

Tune in now to 'Cantada Vale Doble' on all major podcast platforms and follow the journey of artists who embody perseverance, vulnerability, and inspiration.

Follow on Instagram: @cantadavaledoble_

reVolver Podcasts es una fuerza líder en contenido de audio digital, dedicada a proporcionar podcasts diversos, innovadores y atractivos en varios géneros. Con un compromiso con la inclusión y la accesibilidad, reVolver Podcasts continúa dando forma al futuro de la narración digital. La programación es gratuita para millones de oyentes en los EE. UU. y en todo el mundo a través de Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, la aplicación iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, disponible en la aplicación reVolver Podcasts en dispositivos de transmisión Roku y en www.revolverpodcasts.com .

Acerca de reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts es el principal creador y distribuidor de contenido multicultural de audio a pedido en los EE. UU. Hogar de Erazno y La Chokolata , El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante y Don Cheto Al Aire, además de más de 70 programas adicionales que abarcan deportes, música, finanzas, entretenimiento, estilo de vida, salud y bienestar, inspiración, noticias, contenido de marca y eventos en vivo, distribuidos en Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, la aplicación iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, también disponible en la aplicación reVolver Podcasts en dispositivos de transmisión Roku y en reVolverPodcasts.com . Para obtener más información sobre la empresa, visite www.revolverpodcasts.com .

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts