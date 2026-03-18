reVolver Podcasts Launches "Mr. Irrelevant™ Podcast" Hosted by Veteran Broadcaster Josh Lewin

New weekly series celebrates the triumph of the doubted, sharing powerful stories of resilience, perseverance, and determined success.

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., today announced the launch of Mr. Irrelevant Podcast, a new weekly series hosted by veteran sports broadcaster Josh Lewin. Premiering Wednesday, March 18, the podcast draws inspiration from the iconic pro football tradition honoring the final pick in the draft, and expands its meaning to spotlight extraordinary individuals who have risen above doubt, setbacks, and being counted out.

The inaugural Mr. Irrelevant Podcast episode features a discussion with NFL super agent Leigh Steinberg. Upcoming guests include iconic chef Cat Cora and Broadway actor/musician Brian d'Arcy James, sharing how grit and determination transform obstacles into opportunities. Renowned major league and collegiate sports broadcaster Josh Lewin hosts each episode, exploring the turning points, doubts, and defining moments that shaped guests' journeys, and offering listeners a deeper look at what it takes to succeed when the odds are against you.

"Mr. Irrelevant Podcast is about redefining what it means to be overlooked," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "These are stories that resonate far beyond sports. They speak to perseverance, mindset, and the power of proving the doubters wrong. Josh brings credibility, warmth, and curiosity that will make this show both inspiring and deeply human for listeners across the country."

The series aims to inspire listeners who may feel overlooked in their careers, personal lives, or creative pursuits, reinforcing the idea that being underestimated can become a powerful advantage.

"Everyone has a moment in life when someone doubts them or tells them they're not enough," said host Josh Lewin. "This podcast is about what happens next. These are stories of people who didn't let that label define them. They turned it into motivation, and their journeys are as powerful as any championship story."

From Mr. Irrelevant Enterprises Partner David Rubenstein: "Our ambition with Mr. Irrelevant is to create a hub for inspirational and motivational storytelling. This podcast will be an exciting opportunity to share life journeys we all can relate to."

Mr. Irrelevant Podcast will publish new episodes every Wednesday and will be available across all major podcast platforms. The show falls within the Sports, Education, and Society & Culture categories, reflecting its blend of athletic roots and broader personal development themes.

The launch expands reVolver Podcasts' growing slate of original content designed to inform, entertain, and empower diverse audiences through meaningful storytelling. As part of the network's commitment to culturally relevant and inspiring programming, the series reinforces reVolver's focus on voices that reflect perseverance, ambition, and real-world impact. With its combination of compelling guest stories, a trusted host, and a universally relatable theme, Mr. Irrelevant Podcast is positioned to connect with listeners seeking motivation, perspective, and authentic conversations about what it takes to succeed against the odds.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Mr Irrelevant™ Enterprises

Mr. Irrelevant Enterprises celebrates the doubted and the overlooked, honoring those who have overcome adversity in all walks of life. Now expanding into a global brand and licensing platform, Mr. Irrelevant storytelling includes the Amazon best-selling book "50 Irrelevants Who Rocked The World" and a forthcoming feature film titled "Mr Irrelevant." Mr. Irrelevant Enterprises leadership includes: David Rubenstein, Ken Atchity, Scott Becher, Nicole Ehrlich, and Sam Skelton. For more information about Mr. Irrelevant, please visit www.mrirrelevant.com

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts