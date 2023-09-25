reVolver Podcasts Launches New Blockbuster Show, "Bromeando" by Talented Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest podcast sensation, "Bromeando", hosted by siblings Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera. With the show's title, "Bromeando", having been Rosie's brilliant idea, this exciting new project promises a delightful blend of interviews with artists, thought-provoking societal topics, and heartfelt discussions about life's challenges.

Above all, Bromeando is about having fun and creating content that's incredibly entertaining. Rosie Rivera, a Mexican-American author, speaker, and host, hailing from California, brings a wealth of experience to the show. She is the former CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, known for her role in the reality series "I Love Jenni" and "Rica, Famosa, Latina." Rosie's book, "My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family and Love," is a testament to her resilience and dedication to helping others heal from trauma. She has become a spokesperson and role model for survivors of sexual abuse, with a commitment to spreading the message of hope and healing.

Juan Rivera, a Mexican-American singer and producer born in Long Beach, California, adds his musical expertise to "Bromeando. " With chart-topping songs like "El Ser Equivocado" and "La Lampara" on the Billboard Latin charts, Juan is a musical force to be reckoned with. His journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, and he has continually contributed to the development of the music industry, managing record labels and nurturing new talent. His extensive experience in the industry is sure to bring a unique perspective to the podcast.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, praises "Bromeando" and the talent of Rosie and Juan, stating, "We are excited to welcome 'Bromeando' to the reVolver Podcasts family. Rosie and Juan represent Mexican-American talent at its finest, and their dynamic personalities and diverse experiences will undoubtedly resonate with our listeners. We believe 'Bromeando' will quickly become a must-listen podcast."

As the Hispanic population continues to grow in the United States, so does the demand for content in Spanish. Podcasts have become a powerful medium for reaching this audience, providing a platform for authentic voices and diverse perspectives. "Bromeando" is well-poised to tap into this expanding Hispanic audience and offer them engaging and relatable content.

"Bromeando" is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment, inspiration, and cultural insights. Listeners can tune in to this exciting new podcast by visiting Bromeando

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

