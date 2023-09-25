reVolver Podcasts Launches New Blockbuster Show, "Bromeando" by Talented Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera

News provided by

reVolver Podcasts

25 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest podcast sensation, "Bromeando", hosted by siblings Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera. With the show's title, "Bromeando", having been Rosie's brilliant idea, this exciting new project promises a delightful blend of interviews with artists, thought-provoking societal topics, and heartfelt discussions about life's challenges.

Above all, Bromeando is about having fun and creating content that's incredibly entertaining. Rosie Rivera, a Mexican-American author, speaker, and host, hailing from California, brings a wealth of experience to the show. She is the former CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, known for her role in the reality series "I Love Jenni" and "Rica, Famosa, Latina." Rosie's book, "My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family and Love," is a testament to her resilience and dedication to helping others heal from trauma. She has become a spokesperson and role model for survivors of sexual abuse, with a commitment to spreading the message of hope and healing.

Juan Rivera, a Mexican-American singer and producer born in Long Beach, California, adds his musical expertise to "Bromeando. " With chart-topping songs like "El Ser Equivocado" and "La Lampara" on the Billboard Latin charts, Juan is a musical force to be reckoned with. His journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, and he has continually contributed to the development of the music industry, managing record labels and nurturing new talent. His extensive experience in the industry is sure to bring a unique perspective to the podcast.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, praises "Bromeando" and the talent of Rosie and Juan, stating, "We are excited to welcome 'Bromeando' to the reVolver Podcasts family. Rosie and Juan represent Mexican-American talent at its finest, and their dynamic personalities and diverse experiences will undoubtedly resonate with our listeners. We believe 'Bromeando' will quickly become a must-listen podcast."

As the Hispanic population continues to grow in the United States, so does the demand for content in Spanish. Podcasts have become a powerful medium for reaching this audience, providing a platform for authentic voices and diverse perspectives. "Bromeando" is well-poised to tap into this expanding Hispanic audience and offer them engaging and relatable content.

"Bromeando" is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment, inspiration, and cultural insights. Listeners can tune in to this exciting new podcast by visiting Bromeando

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts
reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

Also from this source

reVolver Podcasts Lanza Nuevo Programa de Gran Éxito, "Bromeando" de los talentosos Rosie Rivera y Juan Rivera

reVolver Podcasts Launches New Blockbuster Show, "Bromeando" by Talented Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.