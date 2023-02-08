reVolver Podcasts Launches New Shows on Amp, the Live Radio App from Amazon

The multicultural podcasts powerhouse will feature live, interactive content exclusively on the app

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is launching its latest blockbuster shows on Amp, the live radio app from Amazon, allowing fans to tune-in for a live, interactive, and unfiltered listening experience with special shows geared toward Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. Amp empowers anyone to create their own live radio shows and act as a DJ by playing tracks from its catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs as well as taking live callers, and connecting with fans in the chat. Amp gives people the power to create and take part in radio as they've never been able to before, paving the way for the next generation of radio creators and listeners.

"Amp is a game changer for reVolver and our young and diverse audience. We're so excited to provide fans with new, innovative ways to experience our content, and for hosts and fans to engage in real time," said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts.

The first show from reVolver Podcasts launching on Amp is Blalala— a can't-miss program hosted by television and radio host Paola Sasso. One of the most important names in entertainment and social media in Mexico, Sasso is the host of her own morning radio show. Additionally, she's grown her profile by becoming a trending topic on Twitter for the last 2 years and establishing herself as a TikTok personality. Blalala is a fast-paced, fun, and lighthearted music-centric show featuring new, cutting-edge guest artists each episode to spotlight the latest music launches, entertainment news, and trends. Paola has worked with some of the top names in music throughout the years including Arcangel, Natti Natasha, Piso 21, TINI, Carlos Rivera, Rauw Alenajdro, Jhay Cortez and Carlos Vives. Known for her genuine nature, Paolo's interviews are down to earth and disruptive; always bringing out the artist's most authentic self.

In addition to Blalala, reVolver will also debut El DJ Show on Amp — a new program from the winning team of DJ Sequencer and Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo . Each week, El DJ Show brings two hours of nonstop entertainment, where Piolin and DJ Sequencer play the best in tropical music, cumbia, salsa, bachata, merengue. and reggaeton, debate and discuss current topics and new music releases, and interview some of today's hottest artists. DJ Sequencer became a household name in the party and nightclub scene by first opening up for some of today's most influential performers such as Ricky Martin, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Pitbull, Calle 13, Franco De Vita, Paulina Rubio, Mana, Ramon Ayala, Banda Recodo, Banda MS, Banda Limon, and Espinoza Paz. Additionally, DJ Sequencer quickly rose through the ranks of a Mexican regional radio station where he established himself as an on-air DJ and gained fame in the radio industry.

Blalala airs every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST / 6:30 p.m. EST, and El DJ Show airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. Fans in the U.S. using iOS can download the Amp app here to tune-in or ask Alexa, "Play Amp" on Alexa-enabled devices.

reVolver Podcasts programming can be free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Amazon Music, Amp, www.revolverpodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and the SXM App.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across reVolverPodcasts.com, Amp, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Stitcher, Pandora and the iHeart Radio app. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About Amp

Amp allows anyone to DJ their own live, interactive radio shows for free using just their phones alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Creators can use a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs while engaging with their community in real-time—no subscription, additional hardware, or editing skills needed. Programming on Amp spans music, entertainment, sports, pop culture and beyond, featuring hosts like Pusha T, A-Trak, Lil Yachty, The Kid Mero, Marshawn Lynch, and shows including The Zach Sang Show, Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio, Joe Budden's Conversation Lovers Only, Halsey: For the Record, and more.

Fans in the U.S. can download Amp for iOS here or ask Alexa, "Play Amp" on Alexa-enabled devices. To learn more, head to the Amp website and follow Amp on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts