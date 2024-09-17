reVolver Podcasts Launches "Platanito World & Shiky": A Hilarious New Comedy Podcast That Breaks All the Rules!

Spanish-Language Comedy Show Featuring Iconic Comedians Platanito and Shiky Promises Unfiltered Fun and Explosive Laughter

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a rollercoaster of uncontrollable laughter and unfiltered humor with "Platanito World & Shiky," the newest podcast sensation from reVolver Podcasts. Starring the dynamic comedic duo of Sergio Verduzco, also known as "Platanito," and Clement Rodríguez, "Shiky," this Spanish-language comedy podcast brings a fresh and edgy twist to the world of entertainment. From spicy jokes to epic pranks and irreverent segments, this show is guaranteed to keep listeners laughing from start to finish.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Platanito and Shiky or new to their comedic antics, this is the show that offers the perfect escape to leave behind the daily grind and enjoy a good time. Don't miss the chance to join in on the fun!

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expresses his enthusiasm for the launch: "We are excited to introduce 'Platanito World & Shiky' to our listeners. Platanito and Shiky are a comedic powerhouse whose chemistry and timing are unparalleled. This podcast is more than just humor—it's a celebration of laughter and a break from the ordinary. We believe it will quickly become a staple for anyone looking for genuine entertainment."

About the Hosts:

Sergio Verduzco "Platanito"

Sergio Alejandro Verduzco Rubiera, better known as "Platanito," is a renowned Mexican comedian, DJ, influencer, and television host, famously recognized for his late-night talk show "Noches con Platanito." Born in Mexico City, Verduzco began his career entertaining at children's parties as a clown while simultaneously developing a more adult-focused comedy routine. His character "Platanito" emerged as he performed his comedy show dressed as a clown, a persona that quickly became iconic. Verduzco has a diverse background, having studied social communication and worked as a firefighter in Atizapán before fully committing to his comedy career. Over the years, he has been a mainstay on TV Azteca and performed extensively across North and Central America, showcasing his comedic talents in both television and live theatre.

Clement Rodríguez "Shiky"

Clement Rodríguez, popularly known as "Shiky," is a multifaceted talent—actor, host, writer, dancer, and producer. Shiky made his debut on Telehit in 1997 and has since become a prominent figure in Spanish-language media. His versatility has shone through in various shows, including "El Night Show Tour nocturno," "Ya párate," and the Fox reality show "Lucky Ladies." As a theatre actor, Shiky has participated in numerous productions such as "Ojos abiertos," "3 Roomies," "Pinche gorda," and "Lavar, peinar y enterrar," alongside directing and writing children's plays for Micro Teatro México. He is also the host of the popular podcast "Somos lo qué hay" and continues to be a dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, soon to appear in Amazon Prime's new series "Chavorrucos." Shiky is a brand ambassador for several companies, including Prudence, Zoé Water, and Dpaula Spa.

"Platanito World & Shiky" is now available on all your favorite podcasts platform including Claro Musica Tune in and follow along for regular doses of laughter that will brighten your day! Listen to the latest episode of "Platanito World & Shiky" here and stay connected by following them on Instagram @platanitoworld.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts