reVolver Podcasts Unleashes Love, Intrigue, and Passion with "Intriga Fatal" the Latest Addition to the Fast Growing Audio Novela Genre

News provided by

reVolver Podcasts

23 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the most prominent name in the Latino podcasting world, is thrilled to introduce its latest audio novela, "Intriga Fatal," produced in collaboration with Santa Rita Productions. This captivating novela showcases an exceptional ensemble of Mexican writers and actors, offering an immersive audio experience that promises to captivate audiences.

"Intriga Fatal" presents a gripping storyline, featuring beautiful young woman Olga, who, after the loss of her mother, finds herself ensnared in a heart-wrenching dilemma. Trapped between a forced marriage to an older man and her heart's true desire, the novela unfolds the question: Can Olga escape with Ramon, the young man she genuinely loves? With a total of 171 thrilling episodes, this audio novela is set to become a must-listen for genre enthusiasts.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, eagerly shared his thoughts on this exciting digital audio novela: "We are absolutely thrilled to present 'Intriga Fatal' to our dedicated listeners. This novela exemplifies our commitment to delivering top-tier content in the audio podcasting realm. The exceptional talent involved in this project, both in writing and acting, is poised to resonate strongly with our audience. This title follows up to our 3 other incredibly successful Mexican produced novelas. We are building reVolver Podcasts audio as the go to for new shows, as well as the "classics". Novelas hold a rich tradition within the Hispanic community, and we are dedicated to preserving that tradition while simultaneously exploring new horizons in the audio medium."

The Hispanic community has a deep-rooted appreciation for novelas, a tradition that traces back to traditional radio novelas in Latin American countries. These emotionally charged, melodramatic serialized dramas have been cherished forms of entertainment for generations, often featuring passionate love stories, suspenseful plot twists, and vibrant characters. Today, this tradition continues to thrive, with a burgeoning Hispanic audience actively seeking Spanish-language novelas across various media platforms, including podcasts.

With "Intriga Fatal," reVolver Podcasts expands its comprehensive portfolio of audio novela offerings, catering to the diverse tastes of its ever-growing audience. Committed to producing high-quality content and pushing the boundaries of podcasting, reVolver Podcasts remains at the forefront of delivering captivating audio experiences that resonate with listeners from all walks of life. Listeners can tune in to "Intriga Fatal" on Apple Podcasts Intriga Fatal, Spotify Intriga Fatal or their preferred podcast platforms.

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts
reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

 

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

Also from this source

reVolver Podcasts Desata Amor, Intriga y Pasión con "Intriga Fatal", la Última Incorporación al Género de Novelas de Audio de Rápido Crecimiento

reVolver Podcasts, el nombre más destacado en el mundo del podcasting latino, se complace en presentar su última audio novela, "Intriga Fatal",...
reVolver Podcasts Launches New Blockbuster Show, "Bromeando" by Talented Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera

reVolver Podcasts Launches New Blockbuster Show, "Bromeando" by Talented Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera

reVolver Podcasts is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest podcast sensation, "Bromeando", hosted by siblings Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.