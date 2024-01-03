reVolver Podcasts Unveils "Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light" - Your Ultimate Destination for Music Talk

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves for the ultimate sonic journey as reVolver Podcasts proudly presents "Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light." This national sensation is poised to become your go-to source for insightful discussions on everything happening in the world of music.

As a special holiday treat, the first episode, "The 2023 Sound Up! Look Back at the Year in Music," is already available for streaming and download .Hosts Mark and Alan, alongside guest Madison Vain from Esquire, dive deep into the biggest stories, songs, and musical moments of the past year. From Taylor Swift and Beyonce's domination to U2's residency at the Sphere and the final Kiss show ever, this episode covers it all.

Experience the magic of "Sound Up!" with Mark Goodman, Alan Light, and producer Roger Coletti as they weave together a tapestry of music, culture, and entertainment.

About the Hosts:

Alan Light:
Emmy Award-winning music journalist and best-selling author Alan Light brings his unparalleled expertise to the podcast. A former Senior Writer at Rolling Stone and Editor-in-Chief of Vibe and Spin magazines, Alan has interviewed and profiled countless iconic artists such as U2, Beyonce, and the Rolling Stones. His vast knowledge and experience, showcased in acclaimed documentaries and best-selling books, make him a leading commentator on music and culture.

Mark Goodman:
With over 40 years in the music industry, Mark Goodman's illustrious career spans radio, MTV, acting, and music supervision. From hosting at WMMR in Philadelphia to being the face of MTV's inaugural broadcast, Mark's multifaceted journey showcases a deep love for music that resonates with audiences. His extensive background, including hosting shows on SiriusXM, adds a dynamic layer to "Sound Up."

About the Producer:
Roger Coletti, the creative media visionary behind the scenes, lends his expertise as the show's producer. With a storied career spanning three major radio networks for Viacom, Vice President of Radio for MTV and VH1, and creating multi-platinum projects like the Kissology DVD series, Coletti is a seasoned professional. His role as the drummer for legendary bands like Camber and Smile From Tokyo further amplifies his musical prowess.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, shares his excitement: "We are thrilled to welcome 'Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light' to the reVolver Podcasts family. Mark and Alan's profound impact on entertainment news, music, and pop culture is unmatched. Their unique perspectives, combined with Roger Coletti's creative prowess, will undoubtedly make 'Sound Up' a must-listen for music enthusiasts across the nation."

Don't miss a beat - join the conversation and follow "Sound Up!" on main podcast platforms for the latest updates.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts
reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

