RevSpring Acquires TrustCommerce®, Expanding Integrated Payments and Delivering End-to-End Payment Visibility Across Healthcare

Centralized platform will drive continued innovation in financial engagement while simplifying payment operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a Frazier Healthcare Partners portfolio company, has acquired TrustCommerce®, a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners and a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payment and security solutions. Building on RevSpring's Best in KLAS® patient financial experience foundation, the combined company will accelerate innovation in financial engagement and integrated payments, helping provider and payer organizations simplify payment complexity, consolidate vendors, and improve operational control from transaction through reconciliation.

"This acquisition expands the scale of our platform and enhances our capabilities in integrated payments," said Scott MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of RevSpring. "For providers and partners, the benefit is clear: fewer disconnected vendors, simpler reconciliation, and a more unified payments foundation, while preserving flexibility and choice in existing banking and merchant relationships."

RevSpring plans to integrate TrustCommerce's enterprise gateway connectivity and extensive integrated payments footprint with RevSpring's payments and financial engagement platform to help organizations unify payment operations and improve results across the revenue cycle.

"Integrated payments transform fragmented transactions into a cohesive, end-to-end financial platform, with clearer paths and fewer gaps," added Anthony Lucatuorto, Chief Executive Officer at TrustCommerce. "Together with RevSpring, we can help providers and partners simplify payment workflows, expand processing flexibility, and achieve greater operational visibility through a single, integrated solution."

"TrustCommerce and RevSpring bring deep healthcare experience across the ecosystem, from the nation's largest health systems to independent practices, along with strong channel partnerships and integrations into leading electronic health record (EHR) and practice management systems," noted Steve Callis, President of Payments for RevSpring. "Our teams understand the unique realities that healthcare organizations face every day, and we're committed to helping modernize payments and financial engagement with confidence."

Strategic Benefits

Integrated payments – TrustCommerce expands RevSpring's EHR-integrated customer base while maintaining a flexible path to merchant services, so customers can choose RevSpring's merchant platform or keep existing relationships while maintaining integration.

– TrustCommerce expands RevSpring's EHR-integrated customer base while maintaining a flexible path to merchant services, so customers can choose RevSpring's merchant platform or keep existing relationships while maintaining integration. Simplified payment ecosystem – End-to-end visibility enables reduced vendor complexity, improved reconciliation, and a more consistent patient payment experience across pre-service, point-of-service, post-service, and back office.

– End-to-end visibility enables reduced vendor complexity, improved reconciliation, and a more consistent patient payment experience across pre-service, point-of-service, post-service, and back office. Expanded gateway control – TrustCommerce extends RevSpring's gateway integrations to a broad range of major payment processors and additional devices, delivering more routing flexibility, simpler bring-your-own-merchant onboarding, and greater control over future product enhancements.

The announcement follows RevSpring's acquisition of Kyruus Health, further advancing the company's strategy to deliver more connected healthcare experiences.

Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to TrustCommerce.

About RevSpring

RevSpring provides analytics-driven communications and payment solutions that help healthcare organizations simplify access and financial experiences across print, digital, and voice. Its technology supports patient outreach, intake and check-in, billing and payments, and revenue cycle optimization for thousands of provider organizations nationwide. RevSpring facilitates over 700 million digital communications across email, SMS, and voice, and over 1 billion printed communications each year. The company processes over 60 million payment transactions and collects more than $14 billion in patient payments annually. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.revspring.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company and portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners, is a leading financial technology company trusted by large health systems, hospitals, and ambulatory practices. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitate secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. For over 25 years, TrustCommerce's integrated software and payments solutions has helped organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com.

