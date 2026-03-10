RevSpring Advances Embedded AI at HIMSS26 to Transform Patient Billing Interactions

Agentic billing support, secure conversational payments, and real-time staff guidance deliver better patient and staff experiences across the patient financial journey

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced expansion of its embedded AI capabilities at HIMSS26. Solutions include agentic AI for patient billing support, secure conversational payment completion, and real-time guidance for empathetic staff-to-patient financial interactions. With insights from proprietary patient payment and engagement data, both digital self-service and live agent conversations are more consistent and personalized.

"As affordability pressures rise, every billing interaction becomes a moment of truth," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "We're embedding AI directly into financial workflows to deliver clear guidance and next-best actions in real time, helping patients reach resolution faster and teams operate with greater precision."

From Inquiry to Resolution: Intelligent Patient Billing Self-Service

Building on its Let's Talk™ AI framework, RevSpring now enables patients to move seamlessly from billing inquiry to secure payment completion within a single conversational experience.

RevSpring's Let's Talk Statements lowers cost-to-serve by transforming billing statements into a secure, AI-powered voice experience that answers routine questions with real-time balance and insurance insights, enables self-service payments, and guides patients to payment plans or financial assistance within policy guardrails.

With the introduction of Let's Talk Payments, RevSpring extends its intelligent virtual agent (IVA) capabilities to enable secure, conversational payment across voice and digital channels. Patients can complete full or partial payments directly through RevSpring's AI-powered assistants, access real-time balance information, and navigate payment options through a conversational and empathetic self-service flow. Organizations benefit from greater accuracy, tighter security, and smarter payment guidance. The result is a differentiated approach that reduces friction for patients while improving payment conversion and accelerating cash flow for providers.

Recent RevSpring research underscores consumer readiness for this shift, with 54% of respondents reporting high trust in AI applications that support billing and payment interactions.

Enhancing Human Conversations with AI-Guided Empathy

AI's role in healthcare finance isn't to replace people, it's to make human conversations more effective.

SeatMate™, healthcare's first virtual agent designed to enhance human empathy in financial conversations, brings patient-specific insight directly into live agent workflows. Through real-time, AI-guided prompts, contextual next-best actions, and compliant payment recommendations aligned to financial policies, SeatMate helps staff determine the most empathetic and effective way to approach each interaction.

Grounded in both patient data and CSR inputs, the solution surfaces relevant context, guides agents toward the right next steps, and offers customized alternatives such as payment plans or financial assistance. By reducing friction in sensitive conversations, SeatMate lowers handle time, improves consistency, and enables teams to resolve balances more quickly while supporting better outcomes for patients.

Trusted AI for a Broader Ecosystem

Beyond embedded workflow applications, RevSpring is expanding access to its rich provider data through healthcare's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) grounding layer. This dedicated infrastructure is designed to improve response accuracy, reduce latency, and help organizations scale AI with greater cost predictability. By bridging the gap between advanced models and healthcare's unique complexities, the grounding layer enables AI to deliver care recommendations that consumers can trust.

These new capabilities reflect RevSpring's ongoing commitment to helping healthcare organizations simplify complexity, strengthen financial performance, and deliver clearer, more personalized experiences. Anchored by patient intelligence and provider insight, RevSpring's expanding AI ecosystem unifies automation, engagement, and payment intelligence from the first search to the final payment—creating empathetic touchpoints that drive measurable results. Learn more at HIMSS26 (booth 1335), March 10–12, 2026, at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center. RevSpring will release additional findings from its national consumer survey following HIMSS26.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement for two consecutive years (2026, 2025), Patient Communications in 2024, and the KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment. Learn more at www.revspring.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE RevSpring