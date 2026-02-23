RevSpring Announces Grounding Layer to Help Healthcare Organizations Improve Care Access and Control AI Cost

New software layer helps AI tools respond faster and more accurately without driving up computing costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today unveiled healthcare's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server designed to bring clinical-grade reliability to AI experiences, whether powered by frontier models like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, third-party tools, or home-grown agents. By bridging the gap between advanced models and healthcare's unique complexities, including provider quality, real-time availability, insurance networks, and cost transparency, the grounding layer enables AI to deliver care recommendations that consumers can trust. This infrastructure reduces the computational resources required for user interactions and reduces the likelihood of speculating or hallucinating, making intelligent, agentic patient navigation both financially viable and effective at scale. The integration of Kyruus provider data into RevSpring's infrastructure enables the transformation of its national provider dataset into "agent-ready" intelligence, creating the verified data rails required for AI to deliver precise, actionable care access at scale. This grounds the next generation of healthcare search and scheduling in verified data to support appropriate patient navigation.

As the market pivots toward agentic workflows, healthcare organizations are moving from informational search to guided and agentic care navigation. As adoption grows, the focus is shifting to running these experiences efficiently and predictably at enterprise scale. Gartner forecasts worldwide generative AI spending will reach $644 billion in 2025, and projects data centers will double electricity use by 2030, highlighting that AI at scale benefits from thoughtful infrastructure planning in addition to software innovation. The grounding layer supports that approach by handling complex data retrieval on a dedicated server, allowing the high-level LLM to focus on orchestration and patient-facing guidance while routine queries, like matching a patient to a clinically appropriate doctor or an in-network location, resolve instantly. The result is lower latency, controlled operating costs, and accurate care access answers.

"Healthcare is entering a phase where architectural efficiency matters as much as model quality," said Brandon Spring, GM, Kyruus & Chief Commercial Officer at RevSpring. "When every interaction defaults to the highest-tier model, costs and resource use can rise faster than expected. RevSpring's MCP adds an efficiency checkpoint, helping organizations scale AI with greater control, predictability, and confidence."

The grounding layer is being developed with healthcare-grade privacy and security guardrails. It maintains the highest levels of compliance and operates within existing business associate agreements (BAAs), ensuring no individual's personal or health information is sent to public model training sets. The approach also supports 2027 directory accuracy requirements and is designed to deliver fast grounding responses that avoid "agent lag."

"Clinically rigorous, relevant care guidance has been in the Kyruus solution DNA since the beginning," said Morgan Beschle, Vice President of Kyruus Product at RevSpring. "We are well-positioned to solve the grounding problem because we already manage a national source of truth for provider and location data and have only expanded our data foundation with RevSpring. RevSpring's MCP will help guide patients to the appropriate clinical resource with transparency into cost, quality, and availability to empower informed consumer choice, regardless of where they start their search for care."

To learn more about RevSpring's MCP, visit RevSpring at ViVE 2026, Booth 1343, South Hall.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement in 2026 and 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for EngageIQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Learn more at www.revspring.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

