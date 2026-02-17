RevSpring Lists EngageIQ™ on ModMed synappSYS Marketplace

EngageIQ™ brings connected pre-care, post-care, and payment experiences to ModMed users through the Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced that its EngageIQ™ platform is now listed on the ModMed synappSYS Marketplace. The listing expands access to RevSpring's intelligent engagement solutions for ModMed users seeking to personalize patient communications and payment options, streamline workflows for staff, and strengthen financial outcomes across the full patient journey.

Through the ModMed Marketplace, healthcare organizations can discover RevSpring's EngageIQ solutions that integrate with ModMed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care through post-care and final payment. This integration helps deliver a more connected and data-driven patient experience while reducing administrative burden for staff.

"We are excited about this Marketplace listing and bringing our Best in KLAS® engagement and payment solutions to the ModMed community," said Eric Langlee, senior vice president, strategic partnerships. "With EngageIQ, we are able to create a more actionable experience to drive faster, more reliable payments for our ModMed customers."

EngageIQ supports ModMed users with intelligent, personalized communications delivered across phone, text, email, print, and digital self-service channels. The platform aligns outreach, intake, billing, and payment options to guide patients to the right action at the right time, while equipping staff with insights and tools that improve consistency and efficiency.

Key capabilities available to ModMed users include:

Intelligent referral management technology

Automated pre-care outreach and digital intake leveraging OCR technology

Personalized appointment reminders

Digital first post-care billing communications

Self-service patient payment options with intelligent payment pathways such as payment plans, financing, or financial assistance

RevSpring clients using EngageIQ have achieved faster payments, broader digital reach, accurate financial reporting and reduced mailing costs. Additionally, RevSpring's EngageIQ platform has earned industry recognition including Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement consecutively in 2026 and 2025 and Best in KLAS for Patient Communications in 2024.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE RevSpring