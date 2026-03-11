RevSpring Unveils RevSpring Prime Membership Management Solution at HIMSS26

New platform simplifies employer-direct and direct-to-member programs by automating coverage, billing, renewals, intake, and reporting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced RevSpring Prime, a new membership management solution designed to help healthcare organizations simplify and scale membership-based care models for direct-to-employer and direct-to-member programs. RevSpring Prime is the company's latest addition to a growing set of capabilities designed to reduce friction across engagement and payment workflows. The news comes as recent RevSpring consumer research shows how complexity still shapes the healthcare experience. Nearly all consumers (94%) agree healthcare needs to be made easier.

Membership-based care models such as direct primary care (DPC) and concierge continue to expand; the number of concierge and direct primary care practice sites grew 83.1% in a five-year period. At the same time, administrative and financial experience friction remains a persistent challenge, with 22% of patients experiencing delays due to insurance verification issues and 20% encountering errors in billing or medical records.

As employer-direct and membership-based care models grow, many organizations still rely on manual workflows and disconnected tools to manage coverage, billing, renewals, intake, and reporting. RevSpring Prime unifies these workflows in one connected platform, helping reduce administrative burden, improve accuracy, and strengthen experiences for staff, employers, and members.

Pilot customer results demonstrate the impact of a unified approach. In a multi-site healthcare organization managing employer-based memberships, RevSpring Prime helped reduce registration errors from approximately 25% to under 10%, automate 80–90% of administrative workflows, and support seamless scaling across 49 clinic locations. By centralizing eligibility and integrating membership data directly into operational and billing workflows, the organization reduced manual intervention across the revenue cycle and enabled staff to shift focus to higher-value priorities.

"Membership-based care models are growing because they can create more accessible, relationship-driven experiences, but they also introduce operational complexity that many teams manage manually," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "RevSpring Prime helps teams always know who's covered, automate verification and recurring billing workflows, and deliver a more consistent experience from intake through payment, whether they're serving employer groups, members, or hybrid programs."

RevSpring Prime is built for clinics and networks partnering directly with employers and for practices offering membership-based care through direct-to-member models such as DPC, concierge, and specialty clinics. The platform automates core workflows, including coverage updates, billing, renewals, intake, and reporting, helping teams reduce manual work while improving accuracy at check-in and across payment workflows.

Key capabilities include real-time membership verification during scheduling or intake, automated employer roster sync from uploaded files, integrated membership and intake workflows, in-house merchant processing through RevSpring's owned processing network, and unified dashboards that provide visibility into active memberships and recurring revenue.

To learn more about RevSpring Prime and the latest updates to its solutions, visit RevSpring at HIMSS26 (booth 1335), March 10–12, 2026, at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas. RevSpring will release additional findings from its national consumer survey following HIMSS26.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for Engage IQ™, KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment Experience, Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement in 2025, and Patient Communications in 2024, and was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

