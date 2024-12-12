Reworld™ Acquires EnviroVac Waste Transport Systems, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable Waste Solutions Across Central U.S.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, announces the acquisition of EnviroVac Waste Transport Systems, a prominent provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation services with operations in Jacksonville, IL and Arkadelphia, AR. This acquisition further extends the capabilities and market presence of Reworld™ across the Central United States, allowing the company to expand its footprint and strengthen its position as a single-source provider of sustainable waste solutions.

"This acquisition is another strong step forward for Reworld™," said Azeez Mohammed, CEO of Reworld™. "EnviroVac Waste Transport System's robust market presence and reputable service in waste transportation aligns seamlessly with our commitment to reimagining waste, not only as an environmental necessity but as a means to unlock significant value for our customers and communities."

EnviroVac Waste Transport Systems brings an impressive fleet of over 25 dedicated drivers and nearly 100 pieces of specialized waste transport equipment. Known for its reliable, long-haul transportation services, EnviroVac Waste Transport Systems serves a diverse clientele including environmental and direct industrial customers. Reworld™ plans to integrate EnviroVac Waste Transport System's assets and expertise to further expand its operational capacity and service reach throughout the region.

EnviroVac Waste Transport System's fleet and facilities will enable Reworld™ to enhance existing Material Processing Facilities (MPF) and convert the EnviroVac Arkadelphia location into a new regional MPF. The acquisition will bolster the company's ReDirect360™(zero waste-to-landfill solutions) and ReMove™ (waste logistics) product lines, enhancing its one-stop transportation and processing solution for regional businesses and municipalities seeking innovative, streamlined landfill diversion services.

"Joining Reworld™ is a tremendous opportunity to grow our services and impact," said Brian Dyche, President & CEO of EnviroVac Waste Transport Systems. "We are thrilled to be a part of the Reworld™ team and look forward to working together to provide the best in sustainable waste solutions."

The transaction aligns the company's strategic vision to create a smarter, more sustainable world. This most recent move by Reworld™ builds on other recent acquisitions to advance its mission to lead in carbon-negative waste solutions through a transformative approach to resource recovery, recycling and reuse.

