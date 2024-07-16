Reworld™ Announces Launch of New Customer Gateway

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, announces the launch of the Reworld™ Customer Gateway. This new resource enhances the customer experience by providing a centralized platform for managing various aspects of their accounts efficiently. By integrating several different functions into one easy-to-use Gateway, Reworld™ ensures that customers have access to the information and tools necessary to manage their sustainable waste needs.

Transparent, simple, and convenient, the Reworld™ Customer Gateway delivers personalized, on-demand information and tools that make viewing and tracking waste profile approval status, organizing pick-up and delivery dates, and managing a host of other account details an experience that is as seamless as it is insightful. Developed with the customer experience top of mind, the Reworld™ Customer Gateway streamlines the management of waste profiles, scheduling, invoicing, and support. The Gateway provides customers with the first step in central data management, creating a foundation for process maximization with additional features to be rolled out in the coming months.

Key features of the Reworld™ Customer Gateway include:

Comprehensive and Timely Waste Profile Approvals: Access profiles and approvals, monitor progress in real-time, and handle change requests/recertifications all in one place.

Access profiles and approvals, monitor progress in real-time, and handle change requests/recertifications all in one place. Flexble Scheduling: Customers can create their own schedule, manage pick-ups and deliveries, view appointments, and set reminders.

Customers can create their own schedule, manage pick-ups and deliveries, view appointments, and set reminders. Instant Access to Invoices: Review invoices in real-time for any Reworld™ facility from 2022 through today.

Review invoices in real-time for any Reworld™ facility from 2022 through today. Efficient Customer Support : Request customer support with the push of a button and track requests.

: Request customer support with the push of a button and track requests. One-Click Account Management: Maintain all account information and customize notification settings.

"We are excited to introduce the Reworld™ Customer Gateway as part of our unwavering commitment to delivering the most innovative solutions that support our customers' decarbonization goals," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of Reworld™. "This Gateway redefines the level of transparency and efficiency to our customers while empowering them with an unparalleled tool to seamlessly manage their sustainable waste activities."

Service Line Support

The Reworld™ Customer Gateway complements the expanded suite of service lines recently launched by Reworld™, providing an intuitive interface for customers to engage with services such as ReCredit (Sustainable Carbon Offsets), ReDirect360™ (Zero Waste-to-Landfill), ReKiln™ (Alternative Fuel Engineering), ReDrop™ (Wastewater Treatment), and ReMove (Transportation and Logistics). By centralizing these interactions, customers can easily navigate and manage all aspects of their waste needs.

To learn more about the Reworld™ Customer Gateway and the focused service lines, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

