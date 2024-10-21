Reworld™ Chief Sustainability Officer Tequila Smith Recognized as 2024 Changemaker at 14th Annual AACCNJ Corporate Awards Dinner

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is proud to announce that Tequila Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, has been honored by the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) as a "2024 Changemaker" at their 14th Annual Corporate Awards Dinner. The event, held on October 18, 2024, recognizes leaders and organizations that have made impactful contributions to the economic vitality of New Jersey.

Tequila Smith's recognition is a testament to her commitment to sustainability and leadership in transforming Reworld™ into a forefront provider of sustainable waste solutions. As Chief Sustainability Officer, she has been instrumental in driving Reworld initiatives to implement innovative environmental practices, enhance waste strategies, and advance community relations. Her dedication reflects the company's mission to reimagine what is possible with waste.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2024 Changemaker by the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey," said Tequila Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer at Reworld™. "This award is not just a reflection of my team's transformative work but also of the unwavering commitment Reworld™ has to sustainability and innovation in waste. I am proud to be part of a team that continuously strives to push the boundaries of what's possible, creating a meaningful environmental progress while making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

The AACCNJ Corporate Awards Dinner is an annual event that brings together prominent figures from the private and public sectors to celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals who play a vital role in fostering business growth and addressing economic disparities in New Jersey.

Reworld™ is headquartered in Morristown, NJ and has five sites in the state spanning from thermomechanical treatment facilities to transfer stations.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation