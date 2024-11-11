Reworld™ Completes Community Clean-Up Event with Newark Safety Committee

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, proudly partnered with the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District and Newark Public Safety Collaborative for a community clean-up event this Friday in Newark, New Jersey. This joint ongoing effort, (which is called "Activating Astor St."), is focused on transforming an empty lot at 35 Astor Street from an unattended area with significant debris and litter, into a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing space for Newark residents.

"At Reworld™, we believe in the power of sustainable practices to create positive change," said Aja Alexander, Newark Community Outreach Specialist at Reworld™. "Partnering with this Newark collaborative of multiple agencies allows us to extend that mission right into the heart of the community."

By clearing the debris, Reworld™ and the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District team are working together to reimagine the space and enhance the quality of life in Newark's neighborhoods.

"This event is about more than just cleaning up trash," said Warren Thompson, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's Community Organizer. "It's about building relationships within our neighborhood and taking pride in our city – something our valued community partner, Reworld™, exemplifies."

Reworld™ is committed to being a good neighbor and giving back to the communities in which it operates. For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that foster positive change, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

