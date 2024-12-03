Reworld™ Distributes Essential Items at Nassau County Veterans Service Agency's Stand Down Event

FREEPORT, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, recently provided support to local veterans at the Veterans Stand Down event held at the Freeport Armory. The annual event, which brings together community organizations, local leaders, and service providers, offered critical resources and services to veterans, including clothing, food, toiletries, and housing assistance.

"Our veterans deserve to be supported in every way possible, and participating in this event allows us to give back to those who have given so much to our country," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Providing these essential items is just one way we can show our appreciation and contribute to the well-being of our local veteran community."

As part of its commitment to the community, Reworld™ purchased and distributed essential items such as underwear, socks, and other necessities, ensuring that veterans left the event better prepared for the colder months ahead. The event served as an important opportunity to give back to those who have served our country.

The Veterans Stand Down event, hosted by Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Ralph Esposito, Director of the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency, saw participation from a variety of sponsors and community organizations. Attendees received winter clothing, non-perishable food, and other assistance in an effort to address the needs of local veterans.

Participating in this year's stand down event was part of the ongoing efforts by Reworld™ to support their local communities. For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

