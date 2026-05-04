Reworld™ Drives Local Environmental Impact Through Earth Month Initiatives

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, observed Earth Month by mobilizing volunteer-driven cleanup, education, and beautification events. From springtime gardening projects to hosting an Earth Day poster contest, Reworld™ employees united with local community members to promote sustainability and make a difference where they live and work.

Reworld™ Earth Month Collage 2026

"Earth Month underscores the importance of translating values into measurable action," said Tequila Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer. "It highlights how sustained, local efforts can drive meaningful environmental progress and create lasting impact within the communities we serve."

Reworld™ Earth Month highlights

Rahway, New Jersey: Reworld™ Union and corporate teams were joined by Councilman David Brown for a cleanup effort at the Friendship Garden. The garden is part of Councilman Brown's Friendship Baptist Church/JFK Community Garden in the city.

Also in Rahway, Reworld™ Union teamed up with Master Gardener Bob Markey to prepare the state's largest native plant rain garden for the summer by clearing weeds and cutting back overgrown bushes.

Chester, Pennsylvania: Our Reworld™ Delaware Valley team planted perennials and spread fresh mulch on the grounds of the Chester Senior Center.

Newark, New Jersey: The Reworld™ Essex team partnered with the Science Park High School to donate and assemble a raised garden bed with a self-watering system for the school's rooftop garden.

Huntington, New York: Reworld™ sponsored and participated in the Town of Huntington's Family Earth Day Celebration at Elwood Park, featuring live music, arts and crafts, free tree saplings, composting demos, and more.

Lee County, Florida: Reworld™ volunteers led a Keep Lee County Beautiful cleanup at Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, which was part of the Greatest American Cleanup series tied to America's 250th anniversary.

Hempstead, New York: Each year, Reworld™ Hempstead sponsors The Town of Hempstead's Earth Day Recycling Poster Contest, encouraging students to use their creativity to celebrate environmental awareness.

Oceanside, New York: Reworld™ and Balloon Mission worked together to educate a local Daisy Scout troop about proper balloon disposal at an event hosted at the Oceanside Library.

Nassau County, New York: Reworld™ participated in Nassau Community College's Annual Day of Service by sponsoring a cleanup near Hempstead Plains. Students and faculty came together to make a positive impact on the edge of campus.

Indianapolis, Indiana: Reworld™ Indianapolis provided free community admission at the local Earth Day festival to support sustainability education.

Together, these efforts reflect the Reworld™ philosophy that meaningful sustainability starts at the local level.

For more information, visit ReworldWaste.com/Our-Commitment/Community.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contacts

Coyne PR for Reworld™

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Jason Hahn

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SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation