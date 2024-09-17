Reworld™ Employees Continue Annual Tradition of Volunteering at 9/11 Day Meal Packs Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, had several employees venture to New York City to participate in The National Day of Service and Remembrance 9/11 Day Meal Packs event. This year marked another chapter in the company's commitment to giving back to the community, as employees volunteer their time to help pack meals for those in need.

"Volunteering at the 9/11 Day Meal Packs event is a meaningful way for us to honor those we lost and give back to our community," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Reworld™ is proud to support this cause every year and help make a difference in the lives of those in need."

The 9/11 Day Meal Packs event, organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day, is one of the largest annual volunteer initiatives in the United States. The event honors the lives lost and the spirit of unity that emerged in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, by turning a day of tragedy into a day of service. Volunteers from across the country come together to pack millions of nutritious meals for distribution to food banks and shelters nationwide. These meals provide essential support to families facing food insecurity, a cause that resonates deeply with many who participate.

Reworld™ employees have made it an annual tradition to join this event, reflecting the company's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. The act of packing meals together not only serves those in need but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among volunteers. Each meal packed is a tangible way to remember the unity and compassion that arose from one of the darkest days in American history.

At this year's event, Reworld™ employees joined thousands of other volunteers in packing meals that are carefully prepared to meet nutritional standards, ensuring that those who receive them have access to wholesome food. The meals are then distributed to food banks, shelters, and other organizations that serve vulnerable populations.

