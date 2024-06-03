Reworld™ Employees Join Forces to Combat Hunger Through Nationwide Initiative

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™ recently helped package more than 382,175 pounds of donated, non-perishable food items to be delivered to local food pantries throughout Long Island. This initiative was part of the company's extensive contribution to Island Harvest Food Bank and the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) annual Stamp Out Hunger food collection campaign. This generous effort took place at a local warehouse in Hauppauge where volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare the collected items for distribution to local food pantries.

"Seeing the dedicated employees from Reworld™ come together to support Stamp Out Hunger is heartwarming," said Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO, Island Harvest. "When companies come together to support missions such as ours, it strengthens the community ties that are crucial for tackling pressing societal issues like hunger on Long Island and demonstrates what we can accomplish when we unite for a common cause."

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation's largest single-day food drive and is held on the second Saturday in May. Last year the initiative helped supplement approximately 300,00 meals for families in need across Long Island. This effort helped provide supplemental food support to food-insecure people in our local communities, and is reflective of the ongoing commitment Reworld™ has to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Reworld™ employees actively engaged in the sorting and lifting of hundreds of food packages, demonstrating a joint commitment in supporting this vital cause.

The nationwide effort is organized by the NALC in partnership with the United States Postal Service and food banks across the country, including Island Harvest on Long Island. Postal customers were encouraged to leave nonperishable food donations by their mailboxes, which was then picked up by letter carriers along their routes and delivered to a central warehouse in Hauppauge where teams of volunteers, including dedicated employees from Reworld™ who worked tirelessly to sort and package the donated food to help restock local food pantries that typically see a marked decrease in donations during the summer months.

"It's inspiring to see our team come together for such a powerful cause," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Our participation in Stamp Out Hunger is a testament to the dedication to making a tangible impact in every community we serve. Reworld™ is proud to support this initiative and help provide meals to those in need right here on Long Island."

Reworld™ continues to support various community and environmental programs, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to fostering positive change both locally and globally. For more information about Reworld™ and their community initiatives, please visit www.reworldwaste.com..

