Reworld™ Employees Make a SPLASH on Nautical Mile to Educate Community on Waste to Energy Initiatives

FREEPORT, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™ recently unveiled their rebranding and ongoing sustainability efforts during a captivating presentation at Operation SPLASH's monthly meeting on Freeport's Nautical Mile. This event, attended by over 85 Operation SPLASH members, highlighted how Reworld™ fits into the Long Island's trash cycle and emphasized the vital role of community engagement in achieving environmental goals.

"We embark on marsh cleanups not simply out of duty, but out of a sense of responsibility to our oceans and their delicate ecosystems," said Rob Weltner, the President of Operation SPLASH. "Each piece of trash removed from these marshlands is a small victory in our battle against marine pollution. With every cleanup, we are not just preserving marshes; we are safeguarding our planet, ensuring cleaner waters, healthier habitats, and a brighter future for our oceans and all who depend on them."

Operation SPLASH (Stop Polluting, Littering, and Save Harbors) has been dedicated to cleaning up local waterways since 1990, removing over three million pounds of trash. Their partnership with Reworld™ highlights the critical link between community-driven environmental actions and broader sustainability goals. It has been almost 10 years that Reworld™ has been a sponsor of Operation SPLASH, allowing the marsh cleanups to happen more frequently throughout the summer season. Operation SPLASH marsh cleanups directly impact the goals of Reworld™ helping to reduce the risks of harmful materials in bodies of water and renew these materials into usable energy for the environment.

"Our mission is to reimagine the waste we all create; it's about building a sustainable future for everyone," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Educating the community on the impact of their actions and the integral part our services hold on Long Island is essential in fostering a collective effort towards a cleaner planet."

Reworld™, committed to building a smarter, more sustainable world, recognizes the vital role of community education in achieving its mission. By partnering with organizations like Operation SPLASH, Reworld™ enhances its efforts to protect the environment and promote innovative waste-to-energy solutions.

