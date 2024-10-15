Reworld™ Joins Newark's Annual "Slam Dunk the Junk" to Cleanup

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions and operator of the Reworld™ Essex Thermomechanical Treatment Facility (TTF), partnered with the community for Newark's Annual "Slam Dunk the Junk" event, organized in collaboration with the mayor's office. As part of this city-wide initiative to combat litter and promote environmental stewardship, Reworld Essex employees and volunteers participated by cleaning up the access roads leading to its facility.

"Slam Dunk the Junk" is a testament to Newark's commitment to maintaining a clean and sustainable city. Reworld Essex is proud to contribute to this mission by making a direct impact in the community. The cleanup not only beautifies local surroundings but also raises awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling.

"We are thrilled to take part in this meaningful event that directly benefits Newark's residents," said Aja Alexander, Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Our participation in 'Slam Dunk the Junk' reflects our dedication to being a good neighbor by actively contributing to the well-being of our community. We believe that working together to keep our neighborhoods clean helps build stronger, healthier, and more vibrant communities, inspiring others to join the fight against litter."

The Reworld™ Essex TTF provides 22 municipalities in Essex County and the surrounding region with reliable and sustainable waste services. Every year, the facility avoids over 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases by diverting waste from methane producing landfills. It turns waste into valuable resources and produces enough renewable energy to power 41,000 homes for one year. The site also recovers 22,100 tons of metal for recycling, which is equivalent to 189 million aluminum cans or 16,000 steel cars.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

