Reworld™ Joins the Town of Babylon for Annual Earth Day Celebration

DEER PARK, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leading advocate for environmental sustainability, recently joined the Town of Babylon to celebrate Earth Day at Geiger Lake Park. The event showcased a myriad of initiatives aimed at fostering ecological awareness and community engagement. More than 100 community members throughout Suffolk County participated in this year's Earth Day celebration.

Reworld™ employees and booth at Town of Babylon’s Earth Day event. Scholarship honorees holding their checks on stage after presentation by Town of Babylon. Maureen Early and Steve Johnson from Reworld™ helping participants with crafts at booth.

"Reworld™ is focused on providing environmentally responsible waste solutions to our communities. We believe that every action, no matter how small, contributes to a healthier planet," said Maureen Early, Senior Community Affairs Specialist at Reworld™. "Events such as the Town of Babylon Earth Day celebration empower individuals throughout the community to make a positive impact and inspire collective change."

Distinguished speakers including Casey Personius, Ocean Coordinator at NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and Ty Fuller, Lead Hydrologist at Suffolk County Water Authority, highlighted topics ranging from ocean conservation to horticulture, hydrology, and community wellness. Attendees enjoyed guided tours of the botanical gardens led by local experts and children were treated to engaging crafts hosted by the Town of Babylon Parks Department.

One of the focal points of the day was the presentation of scholarships aimed at supporting students committed to environmental stewardship. Ten of the scholarships awarded at the event were generously sponsored by Reworld™. These scholarships range from $100 to $1,000 in order to recognize outstanding dedication to preserving our planet and provide financial assistance to further educational pursuits in environmental fields. Reworld™ has partnered with the Town of Babylon to sponsor scholarships and the Earth Day celebration for over 15 years, showcasing a loyal dedication to the town and community at large.

"Earth Day is much more than just an annual reminder," said Rich Schaffer, Babylon Town Supervisor. "It is a time for reflection, action and celebration. It is inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations come together to champion environmental causes and promote sustainable practices that make a difference."

The Town of Babylon, Reworld™, and other participating organizations demonstrated their commitment to sustainability by distributing 200 tote bags made from recycled plastic bottles, along with complimentary T-shirts, water tumblers, and other eco-friendly giveaways. The Suffolk County Police Department First Precinct facilitated a free Prescription Drug Drop-Off on-site, promoting responsible disposal practices for the community to participate in.

For more information about the Town of Babylon's Earth Day Celebration, please visit https://www.townofbabylon.com/.

