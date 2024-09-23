Reworld™ Leads Roadside Trash Removal in Dickerson in Honor of World Cleanup Day

Reworld Holding Corporation

Sep 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

DICKERSON, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions and operator of the Reworld™ Montgomery Thermomechanical Treatment Facility, is proud to announce its participation in World Cleanup Day by organizing a community cleanup along both sides of Martinsburg Road in Dickerson, MD. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

World Cleanup Day is celebrated globally, encouraging individuals and organizations to come together in efforts to reduce litter and create cleaner, healthier environments. As part of this international movement, Reworld™ will be picking up trash and debris along Martinsburg Road, working alongside volunteers to beautify this vital community thoroughfare.

"We are excited to contribute to World Cleanup Day by focusing on Martinsburg Road," said Carolyn Cruz, Specialist for Community Relations at Reworld™. "This initiative aligns with our mission to create cleaner, more sustainable spaces for future generations. Our team and volunteers will work hard to ensure that both sides of the road are trash-free, making a visible difference in our local environment."

By joining hands with local volunteers from its facility, Reworld™ aims to make a lasting impact not only on Martinsburg Road but on the global movement toward a cleaner planet.

About Reworld
Reworld is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contact
Nicolle Robles
[email protected] 
(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

