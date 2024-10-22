Reworld™ Participates in The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul's 16th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk

EAST ISLIP, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, proudly sponsored and participated in The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul's 16th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk, held at Heckscher State Park in East Islip. The walk, which saw hundreds of participants come together, aimed to raise funds and awareness for Long Island's most vulnerable communities, helping to provide essential services for individuals and families in need.

"Reworld™ is committed to community empowerment and it is always a heartwarming experience to contribute to such a meaningful cause," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Being able to play even a small part in helping those less fortunate reminds us of the importance of community and how we can all make a difference, one step at a time."

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to offer person-to-person service to those suffering from poverty, hunger, and homelessness. Funds raised from the Friends of the Poor Walk directly support programs that provide food, shelter, clothing, and other critical resources to those in need across Long Island.

The Friends of the Poor Walk is an annual fundraising event held nationwide by SVDP to support their wide array of charitable programs. These programs range from emergency assistance with basic needs to longer-term support that helps individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency. By sponsoring the walk, Reworld™ reinforced its dedication to fostering positive change and supporting local initiatives that promote compassion, service, and sustainability.

Participants of the walk enjoyed the scenic paths of Heckscher State Park while contributing to the overall success of the event. With smiles on their faces and hearts full of purpose, walkers, volunteers, and families worked together to help alleviate the struggles of those living in poverty on Long Island. The funds raised will provide direct assistance to people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The company's sponsorship aligns with its broader mission to give back to the communities it serves, especially by supporting causes that reflect values of empathy, service, and environmental stewardship. Reworld™ looks forward to continuing its involvement in community-centered events and building partnerships with organizations that make a lasting impact.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

