Reworld™ Partners with Keep Pasco Beautiful Clean up at Crews Lake Park

SPRING HILL, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third Saturday of September, Reworld™ Pasco, operator of the County's Thermomechanical Treatment Facility, is proud to announce its participation in the annual Keep Pasco Beautiful Clean up event in partnership with Keep Pasco Beautiful. This vital community-driven initiative will be held across various locations throughout Pasco County, with Reworld™ hosting a cleanup site at Crews Lake Park.

The Cleanup, a widely recognized effort to remove trash from beaches, lakes, rivers, and other waterways, is an important part of Pasco County's environmental conservation efforts. Reworld™ is excited to lead by example by organizing and overseeing a cleanup team at Crews Lake Park, one of the area's most beloved natural spots.

"We're honored to be part of such an important initiative in Pasco County," said Lottie Kelley of Reworld™. "Helping to preserve the beauty of our natural spaces is a key part of our mission at Reworld™ and participating in this event allows us to give back to the community in a meaningful way."

Reworld™ brings volunteers from its facility and other community members at Crews Lake Park, where participants will spend the morning cleaning up trash and debris. Reworld™ Pasco aims to make this a rewarding and impactful experience for everyone involved.

As part of a larger effort across the county, this initiative not only beautifies local parks and waterways but also helps raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Reworld™ is committed to supporting initiatives like Keep Pasco Beautiful as part of its broader sustainability goals.

Reworld™ Pasco is a Thermomechanical Treatment Facility that processes 340,000 tons of municipal solid waste. By diverting waste from methane producing landfills, the facility avoids over 729,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases every year. This is equivalent to removing 179,000 vehicles off the roads.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation